Saying goodbye to someone you had feelings for is difficult. Walking alongside someone only to eventually turn in different directions hurts in every place a person can feel, which is why we so often think and act on ways to avoid that pain. Maybe you had to say goodbye to a relationship, or worse, the almost of a relationship that had a false start, without a real chance to play out. I think what we most often forget is that every loss is a lesson; every goodbye closes one door, only to open up another, with the chance to say hello to someone else more aligned with where you’re going versus where you’ve been.