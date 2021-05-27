Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game – Wilander

By Sudipto Ganguly
Metro International
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week’s French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has...

Serena Williams
Mats Wilander
Roger Federer
#Reuters#American#The Red Clay#Swiss#Winner Mats Wilander#Eurosport Pundit Wilander#Variety#Seven Time Grand Slam#Titles#Matches#Editing#Book#Paris#Today
French Open
Tennis
India
Australian Open
Sports
Tennisromper.com

10 Totally Awesome Moms To Watch At The Tokyo Olympics

While a lot of details pertaining to the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics are still up in the air, one thing has become clear: We could see a number of badass moms take home Olympic medals. For now, the 2020 Olympics are set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 21 to Aug. 8 with all participating athletes taking daily coronavirus tests. Until then, familiarize yourself with some of the moms to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.
NBABoston Globe

Minnesota Timberwolves sale to Alex Rodriguez group up for NBA approval

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told the Associated Press on Thursday. Taylor previously had said the deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. The two sides entered an exclusive negotiating window on April 10. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Tennisatptour.com

Serena On Roger: 'He Is Really The Greatest Player'

WTA legend reflects on Federer's legacy after first-round Parma win. WTA superstar Serena Williams won her first-round match at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, and afterwards she had plenty of praise for former World No. 1 Roger Federer, who will play his second tournament of the year this week at the Gonet Geneva Open.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Serena Williams to play at Parma after early Rome exit

Serena Williams accepted a wild-card invitation to next week's Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, following her early exit from the Italian Open. Playing in her first match since the Australian Open in mid-February, Williams fell in straight sets to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in Rome, 7-6 (6), 7-5. It was Williams' 1,000th WTA Tour-level match.
Tennismilfordmirror.com

Serena Williams accepts wild card to play in Parma

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend. The move came immediately after Williams lost in straight sets to Nadia Podoroska at the Italian Open on Wednesday in her first match in nearly three months. “Maybe...
Tennissemoball.com

Serena Williams posts 1st victory in more than 3 months

PARMA, Italy (AP) -- Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian...
TennisBBC

Serena Williams builds up for French Open with opening win in Parma

Serena Williams beat Italian teenager Lisa Pigato in Parma as part of the American's bid to build up clay-court sharpness before the French Open. The 39-year-old was given a late wildcard into the event after losing her first competitive match since mid-February at last week's Italian Open. The 23-time Grand...
Tennischatsports.com

Rome PHOTOS: Serena, Osaka upset in the second round, Halep leaves injured

Wednesday at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia was absolutely hectic with all 32 remaining singles players competing in the second round. Our photographer Jimmie48 got his feet tired walking at the venue of the WTA 1000 event, but the result is that we have a lot of exclusive photos from the busy tennis day in Rome.
NFLAntelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London. The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9. The...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Reducing human element is turning tennis into esport: Wilander

As more tournaments around the world opt for electronic line calling systems instead of human line judges, seven-times Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander says tennis is losing its intrigue and personality and is in danger of becoming an esport. The Australian Open replaced on-court officials with the electronic system at...
Mental Healthwincountry.com

Tennis-Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal

PARIS (Reuters) – Serena Williams offered her support to Naomi Osaka on Monday after the Japanese player’s decision to withdraw from the French Open in the wake of her boycott of press conferences. In a statement on Monday, Osaka said she did not want her stance to become a distraction...
Tenniswtaq.com

Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open’s first night match

LONDON (Reuters) – American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights to provide some late-night...
Tennissamachar-news.com

French Open: Serena Williams through to third round after second-set blip | Tennis News

Former world number one Serena Williams, chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, overcame a second-set blip to reach the French Open third round with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 win against Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday (June 2). Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams, who has been stuck on 23 major titles since 2017, one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record, went through the gears in the opening set before letting her guard down.
Tennissemoball.com

French Open Lookahead: Serena's 64th Slam 4th Rd; foe's 1st

PARIS (AP) -- A quick look at the French Open:. Serena Williams is playing in the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the 64th time. Elena Rybakina is making her debut at that stage of a major. They'll meet Sunday for a berth in the quarterfinals at the French Open. The 21-year-old Rybakina has scored back-to-back wins for the first time since January. It will be her first time facing Williams, who hopes to claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title next weekend. Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, enjoying her best run at Roland Garros since 2013, will play No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who began the tournament with an 0-4 record at Roland Garros, has seemingly conquered his aversion to clay and will face No. 22 Cristian Garin. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 6 Alexander Zverev will play Kei Nishikori.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. The 39-year-old seventh seed produced a calm and composed display against a dangerous opponent and is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half.