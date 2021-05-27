Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game – Wilander

PARIS (AP) -- A quick look at the French Open:. Serena Williams is playing in the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the 64th time. Elena Rybakina is making her debut at that stage of a major. They'll meet Sunday for a berth in the quarterfinals at the French Open. The 21-year-old Rybakina has scored back-to-back wins for the first time since January. It will be her first time facing Williams, who hopes to claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title next weekend. Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, enjoying her best run at Roland Garros since 2013, will play No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who began the tournament with an 0-4 record at Roland Garros, has seemingly conquered his aversion to clay and will face No. 22 Cristian Garin. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 6 Alexander Zverev will play Kei Nishikori.