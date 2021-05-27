Cancel
Brenham, TX

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

By Ed Pothul
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brenham man has been taken into custody on warrants. Police met with 39-year-old, Felix Zepeda Andrade of Brenham, at the Washington County Jail in reference to a warrant service. Andrade was booked on a pair of warrants: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance in a Corrections Facility.

