BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

According to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, a high-speed pursuit occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Brenham. As stated in the release, at 4:48 p.m., WCSO deputy Corey Himebaugh observed a black BMW abruptly slow down in a main lane of traffic in the 2600 block of U.S. 290. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Christie Marie Stephens, 34, of Brenham, then increased her speed when deputy Himebaugh initiated his emergency overhead lights. The vehicle exited FM 577 and a pursuit of the vehicle continued onto U.S. 290 and into the areas of FM 389 and State Highway 36. The Brenham Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the 1600 block of U.S. 290 West, disabling the vehicle within a couple of blocks. Throughout the pursuit, deputy Himebaugh observed the vehicle crossing over multiple lanes, enter and exit U.S. 290 on numerous occasions, and drive through the yard of a private residence.