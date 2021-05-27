Best New Artists

As phenomenons go, Zach Bryan is both an anomaly and a shining example of the 21st Century. The Oklahoma native and full-time active member of the United States Navy started simply enough by posting lo-fi back porch videos of original songs that slowly but steadily engaged followers on Twitter before graduating to YouTube and racking up hundreds of thousands of followers and millions (and millions) of views. But while the viral or internet star has become an odd (and maddeningly entitled) aspiration, indeed a potential reality regardless of talent, what sets Bryan apart from the many is an actual ability possessed by few. Fact is, at 24 years old, Zach is a great songwriter, and whether he’s alone at the mercy of a cell phone mic, in the studio with one of the hottest producers in the world, or gratefully raising his eyes to the balcony in the Ryman Auditorium, that single truth blazes like a sun. His albums DeAnn (written in memory of his mother) and Elisabeth earned admirers and rave reviews for their emotion and power, and if there were some who questioned the raw production value, the Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class was his own worst critic and is poised to realize his own expectations with a forthcoming project in the works from Warner Records. Calling in to discuss his intentions, Bryan also shares his current status in the Navy, potential producers for his new album, and the kind of artist he hopes to be.