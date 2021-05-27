Cancel
Music

Best New Artists

By Jacob Moore, Alex Gardner
Complex
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...

www.complex.com
Musicwersm.com

New Clubhouse Series Highlights Up-And-Coming SoundCloud Artists

SoundCloud is highlighting up-and-coming artists with a new weekly series on Clubhouse – presented by former MTV host, Jasmine Solano. In a bid to showcase up-and-coming artists on its platform, SoundCloud is launching a new weekly series on Clubhouse, featuring artists from 2021’s First on SoundCloud. Described as a “culture-shifting...
Musicthisis50.com

Drama Squad Jay Unveils A New Podcast For Indie Artists

Rap artist Drama Squad Jay releases new podcast, ‘Underdog Season’. The podcast will focus on up and coming talent from across the globe. Drama is most known for his ambitious drive. At age 16, he put together his own concert with popular San Bernardino radio station Q 104.7 as the host.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Artists: See The Winners

Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch were among this year's Best New Artist winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Thursday (May 27), several music artists across pop, hip-hop, R&B, country, Latin, and rock and alternative genres were awarded the Best New Artist trophy in their respective categories during the ceremony this evening.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Electronic artist Perdurabo shares new album ‘The Time Traveller’

Multi-instrumentalist, electronic music producer and composer Perdurabo shares ‘The Time Traveller‘, the collaborative album created with !K7 artist Davide Tomat. The Time Traveller is a record born by a collaboration between Perdurabo and Tomat (!K7), nine tracks written in 2014 and rediscovered on a hard drive during last year’s lockdown. The album focuses on the idea of OOBE – out-of-body experience, a phenomenon in which a person perceives the world from a location outside their physical body. The inspiration comes from reworking the same music compositions at different periods in the artists life; each track represents a personal journey and singular OOBE. Music becomes the binder, capable of taking us far during a year of loneliness and immobility.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

New Dance Music Artists And Record Labels Alike

Over the last 20 years, electronic dance music, or EDM, is quickly becoming one of the biggest music trends in the modern world. In fact, in several circles, electronic dance music artists now are considered the equivalent of legendary rock stars. From big names to up-and-coming artists, there are a wide range of musical styles represented in today’s electronic dance music scene. But there are also a number of up-and-coming electronic dance music artists who have gained significant media attention. Here are some of those artists whose upcoming albums may catch your attention.
Musicthisisrnb.com

New Music: Thuy releases “in my bag”

Rising indie R&B artist Thuy, is back with “in my bag”, a saucy lyrical track that is the third single from her forthcoming EP. Following her dreamy vocals on “universe” and her early 2000’s homage on “chances”, Thuy switched to a cool yet sassy feel on “in my bag”, the perfect self-confidence anthem that showcases her lyrical abilities as she rap/sings on this R&B track.
MusicBirmingham Star

Artists pay homage to DMX in his new album 'Exodus'

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Late American rapper and songwriter DMX's album, 'EXODUS', finally dropped on Friday, and it's filled with assists from musicians like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye West. According to TMZ, the album has been produced by...
InternetBillboard

Inside Spotify's New Fresh Finds Program For Indie Artist Development

Five years ago, Spotify launched its Fresh Finds playlist hub for early discovery across genres. The uniting force? All featured acts are independent. The flagship playlist alone (one of 10 under the hub) has since featured 25,000 artists, many of whom went on to become established names from Clairo to Omar Apollo to 100 gecs and more.
Hip HopApple Insider

Apple launches new Pride music page celebrating LGBTQ+ artists

The content available will include curated playlists, exclusive DJ mixes, and short-form videos called "Pride Talks" with artists such as King Princess and Janelle Monae. The space will also highlight Pride through the decades, new music from LGBTQ+ artists, groundbreaking albums by queer performers, and guest playlists from big names like Kylie Minogue.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Brutal Pop Artist SUN Shares New Single “Golden”

Franco-German brutal pop artist SUN shares her new single, “Golden,” today along with a music video, and announces her upcoming EP, Brutal Pop II, due out in Fall of 2021. The new release is the follow-up to her first EP, Brutal Pop, where SUN gave birth to her unique genre. Brutal Pop II pushes the boundaries even further, as SUN tastefully blends shades of pop, rock and metal in her relentless pursuit of powerful, beautiful music. SUN recorded the vocals and instruments on her own at home and multi-Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ziggy Marley) co-produced and mixed the EP. They worked together long-distance via Zoom.
MusicEssence

Watch Enchanting And Coi Leray’s New Video For “Freaky Deaky”

This Adina Howard-sampling song is a certified bop. The girls are linking up! Enchanting and Coi Leray teamed up for a remake of Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me.” The new single, “Freaky Deaky,” comes with a video that’s a must-watch. Enchanting first teased the song on May 14. The Texas...
Florida Statehypefresh.co

Florida Artist Cochise Releases New “Tell Em” Visual Featuring $NOT

While capturing a unique dedicated fan base with his signature vocals, rising superstar Cochise continues to take the internet by storm. After previewing the snippet on socials and creating an astonishing fan-demanded request for the unreleased song, the Florida native offers up “Tell Em” featuring $NOT, his latest effort to date.
Beauty & Fashionjuno.co.uk

The best new singles this week

The singles that really matter this week – simples…. Japanese Telecom – Japanese Telecom EP (Clone Aqualung Series) Japanese Telecom was a short-lived project from Gerald Donald, who, alongside James Stinson, is perhaps best-known as one half of seminal Detroit act, Drexciya. The duo garnered mythical status among their many admirers, a supernatural mystique propelled not only by their distinctively hard-edged electro sound, but also due to the shield of anonymity behind which the flames of their legend were able to intensify. Purportedly members of an underwater ‘Drexciyan’ tribe, the duo’s Afro-futurist concept fused neatly with their Underground Resistance label mates, and their music is revered as some of the most ground-breaking electro ever released. Donald recorded two albums under the Japanese Telecom moniker, with the projecting providing an outlet for the technology-obsessed producer to explore his affection for the modernist elements of Japanese culture, in the process channelling an – at times – more whimsical musicality than he was previously associated with.
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

Zach Bryan on New Album Status, Career Plans & Evolving as an Artist

As phenomenons go, Zach Bryan is both an anomaly and a shining example of the 21st Century. The Oklahoma native and full-time active member of the United States Navy started simply enough by posting lo-fi back porch videos of original songs that slowly but steadily engaged followers on Twitter before graduating to YouTube and racking up hundreds of thousands of followers and millions (and millions) of views. But while the viral or internet star has become an odd (and maddeningly entitled) aspiration, indeed a potential reality regardless of talent, what sets Bryan apart from the many is an actual ability possessed by few. Fact is, at 24 years old, Zach is a great songwriter, and whether he’s alone at the mercy of a cell phone mic, in the studio with one of the hottest producers in the world, or gratefully raising his eyes to the balcony in the Ryman Auditorium, that single truth blazes like a sun. His albums DeAnn (written in memory of his mother) and Elisabeth earned admirers and rave reviews for their emotion and power, and if there were some who questioned the raw production value, the Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class was his own worst critic and is poised to realize his own expectations with a forthcoming project in the works from Warner Records. Calling in to discuss his intentions, Bryan also shares his current status in the Navy, potential producers for his new album, and the kind of artist he hopes to be.
Beauty & FashionBET

BET Awards 2021: Our Favorite Style Moments From These BET Awards ‘Best New Artist’ Nominees

With the complete list of 2021 BET Award Nominees making its debut last week, the excitement to watch the star-studded event on June 27 at 8/9C p.m has only intensified. To keep you occupied during your wait, we decided to highlight some of the best fashion moments spotted by our ‘Best New Artist’ nominees. From Latto to Jack Harlow, we’re quite sure that these stars will only up their game on this year’s BET Awards red carpet.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Tinashe, and More

New month, new music. This week, Lil Baby and Lil Durk connected on their highly anticipated album The Voice of the Heroes, featuring the Travis Scott-assisted single “Hats Off.” Roddy Ricch reconnected with Mustard on the smooth track “Late at Night.” And Tinashe linked with Buddy for their danceable summer record “Pasadena.” Ty Dolla Sign, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Brockhampton also released new music.
Musicthebrag.com

Clown reckons the new Slipknot album sounds like ‘Iowa’

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently jumped on an interview with Metal Hammer to chat about the band’s upcoming, seventh studio album. As reported by Consequence of Sound, he was asked on what the new music from Slipknot is sounding like, he said, “It’s awesome that you don’t know anything about it because once again, pretty much everything you require from us is inline once again. Meaning, we’re here, we’re happening and some of the most incredible music is happening. This is a very special time in life.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

PEGGY GOU AND OHHYUK - “NABI”. Peggy Gou is back with her first new music in a while, featuring fellow Korean artist OHHYUK. She said that musically the song was inspired by composer Eric Satie and Sade. "Actually the chord came from Eric Satie's piano sheet that I would used to play," Peggy told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "The very first two chords, that's where I got the inspiration from. During the lockdown, I was listening a lot of Sade, nineties music. That's where I got my inspiration from." There's a little early '90s Manchester acid house in there too.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Anitta Enlists DaBaby on ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix: Listen

Brazilian pop star Anitta is currently enjoying the success of her latest single ‘Girl From Rio’ which is hot on streaming across the world. With the song and her upcoming album on Warner Records, she is looking to have a big breakthrough worldwide (particularly in the U.S.) after already conquering the Brazilian and related markets over the last 10 years. The English-language track samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema” (“The Girl From Ipanema”) and pays tribute to Brazilian women.