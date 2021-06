Veterans Connection Organization has awarded the Arlene Reese-Sutton Track Scholarship to Jillian Skalicky, a senior at Bartlesville High School. VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese said Arlene Reese-Sutton was inducted into the Bartlesville sports hall of fame in 2018. Reese said the scholarship is for a track scholar that is going to college on a track scholarship. She said this is the only scholarship that VCO has that has to be accompanied by another scholarship.