London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist
London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement. The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.www.axios.com