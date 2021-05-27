London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

A Black man is suing the city of Los Angeles, claiming that his own uncle, a member of the police force, allowed for officers to shoot him with rubber bullets during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. In the days following the killing of George Floyd, Asim Jamal Shakir Jr, 23 joined protests in downtown LA and opted to share live footage of the event on social media. While he was doing so, he noticed that his uncle, Eric Anderson, a police officer, was standing in the line that begun to surround him, according to the case filed on 10...