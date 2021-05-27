Cancel
Minorities

London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

By Oriana Gonzalez
London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement. The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

MinoritiesAnderson Herald Bulletin

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head on Sunday. Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Toledo Black Lives Matter activists remember George Floyd and the protests following his murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one year since the death of George Floyd, and here at home, Black Lives Matter Activists are remembering that day and what it means to them. "Today marks an anniversary of that powerful day where we first saw those images - those terrorizing, disgusting images that we'll never forget," said Julian Mack, spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.
MinoritiesPride Publishing

Black, Latino & female officers use less force than White males

African American police officers made more than 15 fewer stops, about two fewer arrests on average than their White counterparts,. The study revealed that throughout 100 shifts, African American officers used force 0.1 fewer times. The numbers correspond to a 29% reduction in stops, 21% reduction in arrests, and 32%...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Protester accuses LAPD uncle of directing rubber bullet attack against him

A Black man is suing the city of Los Angeles, claiming that his own uncle, a member of the police force, allowed for officers to shoot him with rubber bullets during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. In the days following the killing of George Floyd, Asim Jamal Shakir Jr, 23 joined protests in downtown LA and opted to share live footage of the event on social media. While he was doing so, he noticed that his uncle, Eric Anderson, a police officer, was standing in the line that begun to surround him, according to the case filed on 10...
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

London Metropolitan Police Seeking Four Suspects In Sasha Johnson Shooting

Police in London are looking for four men in connection with the shooting of British activist Sasha Johnson, who was left hospitalized in critical condition, the BBC reports. London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari told the news network that Johnson was at a party in south London when a group of men "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm." The suspects were described as four Black men wearing dark clothes, who fled the scene before police arrived.
Violent Crimesmelodyinter.com

Update: 18-year-old man charged with conspiracy to murder over shooting of British BLM activist, Sasha Johnson

An 18-year-old London man has been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalised in critical condition. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three and vocal equal rights campaigner, was shot in the head at a house party in south London last Sunday. On Friday, London’s Metropolitan Police said Cameron Deriggs has been charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting.
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

An 18-Year-Old Man Arrested & Formally Charged In The Recent Shooting Of #BlackLivesMatter Activist Sasha Johnson

Roommates, many were shocked and saddened when recent news broke confirming that #BlackLivesMatter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head—well good news has emerged from the tragic situation, as there has now been an arrest made in the case. According to new reports, an 18-year-old man has been arrested and formally charged for his role in the shooting of Sasha Johnson, who still remains hospitalized.
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Provincetown man charged in connection with Black Lives Matter dispute

PROVINCETOWN – A man charged in an altercation in September over Black Lives Matter writings on Commercial Street is due back in court next month for a pretrial hearing. Bo D. Johnson, 51, of Provincetown, is charged with assault and battery in connection with an incident in which he allegedly spit on a man who was writing "Black Lives Matter" in the street in chalk. He is due to appear in Orleans District Court on June 10 for a pretrial hearing.
Minoritiesetenlightener.com

Brittish Black Lives Matter supporter Sasha Johnson shot in London

May 24, 2021 – An outspoken anti-racist and Black Lives Matter supporter Sasha Johnson was shot in the head about 3 a.m. Sunday morning in London, England. Less than 24-hours into the investigation, Scotland Yard determined that there is “nothing to suggest” that Johnson was the intended target of the shooting in Peckham on Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
Greenburgh, NYtheexaminernews.com

Greenburgh Chief Confident Arrest Will be Made in Black Lives Matter Vandalism Case

Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney said he’s confident an arrest will soon be made in the case involving a vandalized Black Lives Matter sign on Knollwood Road. McNerney explained to town officials last week that the department has been successful in narrowing the timeframe of the incident to a four-hour window. He said at the time the department had served Chase Bank at 1150 Knollwood Road with a subpoena to retrieve video footage to help further the investigation.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Police punished for speaking out against Black Lives Matter

Police officers across the country have been fired, demoted or otherwise disciplined for social media posts that voice opposition to Black Lives Matter and violence during racial justice protests. In recent weeks, two policewomen in New Jersey were fired or demoted for calling BLM protesters “terrorists,” and a police officer...
Denton, TXPosted by
WFAA

2 men arrested in connection with April shooting near fraternity house at UNT

DENTON, Texas — The University of North Texas Police Department has made two arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred in April. UNT police officials said 21-year-old Jared Michael Harrison and 20-year-old Terrence Ezekiel McGill will face aggravated assault charges for the incident that happened around 2 a.m. on April 18 behind the Kappa Alpha house.