Austin County, TX

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

By Ed Pothul
 11 days ago

A Wednesday traffic stop by Brenham Police led to the arrest of an Austin County man. 25-year-old Garner Reid Blezinger of Industry was pulled over for an expired vehicle registration. During the stop, police discovered drugs in the vehicle. Blezinger was charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor,...

