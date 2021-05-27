Olivia Rodrigo's Body-Con Pink Lace Dress Is Giving Us Major "Jealousy, Jealousy"
Olivia Rodrigo has a way of bringing out our teenage angst, even if we're well past that stage, and the same could be said about her outfits. In her latest Instagram post, Olivia posed in a hot pink lace dress that reminded us of something we'd see at an '80s prom, and we totally love it. The "Good 4 U" singer has been promoting her hit album Sour wearing one fantastic look after another. (Remember that checkered beaded set by Los Angeles-based designer Erika Maish that she wore to her Saturday Night Live rehearsals?)