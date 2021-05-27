Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo's Body-Con Pink Lace Dress Is Giving Us Major "Jealousy, Jealousy"

By Nikita Charuza
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Rodrigo has a way of bringing out our teenage angst, even if we're well past that stage, and the same could be said about her outfits. In her latest Instagram post, Olivia posed in a hot pink lace dress that reminded us of something we'd see at an '80s prom, and we totally love it. The "Good 4 U" singer has been promoting her hit album Sour wearing one fantastic look after another. (Remember that checkered beaded set by Los Angeles-based designer Erika Maish that she wore to her Saturday Night Live rehearsals?)

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealousy#Lace#Pearl Necklace#Dress#Pink#Love#Accessories#Collection#Major 80s Vibes#Silver Chain Link Choker#Shop#Spring#London#Saturday Night Live#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Doja Cat Teases New ‘Planet Her’ Album Track

Doja Cat‘s upcoming studio album ‘Planet Her’ appears to be arriving soon. For, the music superstar has just shared a snippet of a new song from the project. During an Instagram Live session, she played the track as she did her makeup. The official title and release date of the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Eva Longoria Gets All Dolled in a Ruffled Tube Dress & the Sleekest Metallic Heels

Eva Longoria showed off her glam side as she perfected the art of a golden hour selfie this week. Taking to Instagram this morning to show off her chic look, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed by the water in an elegant twist on a classic tube dress. The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 200s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Longoria’s piece in particular comes with an upgraded off-the-shoulder bodice complete with a layered ruffled flair.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Amy Adams Shares Rare Photo Of Lookalike Daughter Aviana On Her 11th Birthday: ‘I Adore You’

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo both marked the occasion with sweet tributes of their daughter Aviana, who was looking so much like her gorgeous mom!. Amy Adams, 46, and her daughter Aviana are twins! The Enchanted actress took to Instagram to celebrate her only daughter’s 11th birthday with a rare photo on Saturday, May 15. The two looked so much alike in the stunning black-and-white pic as they snuggled up for the cute moment. “Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit,” Amy began. “This day is a true celebration. I love you!” she added.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Nicole and Sofia Richie Designed the Chicest Summer Clothes for Revolve

It's been 13 years since Nicole Richie launched House of Harlow 1960, her clothing and accessories line for Revolve, but for the first time ever, she's teamed up with her sister Sofia, for the spring collection. In fact, this is the first time the sisters have worked on a project, period. If you're a fan of House of Harlow 1960, you know that the brand's aesthetics is distinctly '70s-inspired, and with Sofia's signature effortlessly cool California-girl touch added to the mix, you have the perfect grouping of pieces to wear throughout this summer of reemergence.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off endless legs with flirty display

Catherine Zeta-Jones has proudly flashed her legs in a blue floral maxi dress with a major split. The actress took to social media to show off a new dress from her Casa Zeta Jones lifestyle brand, and sang "spring has sprung" in the video. Posing in front of a floor-length...
Designers & Collectionscollegefashion.net

Fashion Inspiration: How To Dress Like Olivia Rodrigo

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. From Disney starlet to pop icon in just a couple of years, Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the planet. If you haven’t heard of her, you must have to been living under a rock with sound proof headphones for the last year.
Mental Healthcalifornianewstimes.com

For ‘Geriatric’ Millennials Who Love Olivia Rodrigo, It’s Brutal Out Here

But millennials, dominated by nostalgia and anxiety, can’t stop thinking. The general imagination is that millennials are forever teenagers, irresponsible, overly sensitive, always broken, and highly critical. Of course, millennials are no longer teenagers. The oldest generation of us has recently turned 40 and many have their own teenagers. Is the generation that values ​​remorse so terrible compared to the baby boomer generation who refuses therapy with stoicism?
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'Sour' Piques Critics’ Eye

Nothing is holding back Olivia Rodrigo's success. Since January, her new music, 'Driver's License' has enticed the world with editors featuring her on the cover. Scriptwriters included the star as the subject of an SNL sketch, and the Brit Award organizers made her a performer in the show. Two more songs followed after such release, and then the Disney star finally dropped her debut album, 'Sour.'
MusicPosted by
Vice

Olivia Rodrigo’s Teenage Angst Is Not Just for Teenagers

When Olivia Rodrigo belted out, “you said forever, now I drive alone past your street,” the entire world listened, transfixed. On Friday, The 18-year-old pop star and Disney actress released her highly anticipated album Sour, which includes hits like "deja vu," "good 4 u," and the masterpiece that catapulted her to fame, "drivers license." Though Rodrigo’s songs tend to fixate on quintessential teen experiences—the ache of a high school break up, anxieties over learning how to drive—her music has been well-received and critically acclaimed by audiences of all ages. In January, “drivers license” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for the most song streams in a week. Her follow-up single “deja vu” reached 20.3 million streams in the U.S. during its first week of release. That grown folks will be in their feelings while listening to Rodrigo has become so accepted it’s been discussed on live TV: In February, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Bowen Yang performed a Saturday Night Live sketch where they listened to “drivers license” and were quickly moved to tears.
Musicseattlespectator.com

Olivia Rodrigo is The Moment: A Pop Star’s Rise to Fame

It seems like just yesterday we finally got “drivers license” out of our heads. On May 21, Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, “Sour” and is gaining success at record-breaking speed. Rodrigo’s single, “good 4 u” sits at number one on the Billboard Global 200, her third leading single after “drivers license,” which maintained the number one spot for 8 weeks. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response to “Sour,” many people are asking how a young, inspiring artist has gotten so popular in such a short period.
InternetGenius

How Instagram & Fiona Apple Influenced Olivia Rodrigo’s “jealousy, jealousy”

Photo by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images. Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR last week and it’s poised to make a big debut on the charts. While her single “Good 4 U” currently sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100, fans are also taking in the album’s other cuts. In an interview with Nylon, Rodrigo broke down how both Instagram and Fiona Apple helped inspire her song “jealousy, jealousy.”
Musicfangirlish.com

Music Monday: Lets Talk Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’

Relationships are complicated, and I get that. But what I thought I understood about the complications of relationships, I did not know and needed Olivia Rodrigo to teach me. On Friday, Olivia’s debut album, SOUR came out and it was greeted with not only Gen X acclaim, but everyone loved it. Hell, I wanted to travel back to high school, make up with some men in my life, and then dump them so I could send them the lyrics and/or songs that Olivia introduced into our lives.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Books to Read While Listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Album on Repeat

1. “brutal” — Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi. God, it’s brutal out here—is pretty much an apt summary of any coming-of-age story, but Permanent Record’s college drop-out protagonist Pablo Rind would find this line especially resonant. He would’ve never guessed that an unexpected run-in with a pop star in a bodega in the middle of the night would result in a real, deep connection. But even more unexpected is the pain and struggle of maintaining this connection when they’re worlds apart, both metaphorically and geographically.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Olivia Rodrigo's acting career has helped her music

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo thinks her acting career has helped her with her music. Olivia Rodrigo thinks her acting career has helped her in the music business. The 18-year-old singer recently released her debut album after starring in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', and Olivia explained how her acting has benefited her in the newest phase of her career.
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut is a Poignant Yet Bold Reflection on Heartache

Millennials and Gen Z grew up accompanied by the budding music careers of actors central to the shows featured on Disney Channel. With the growth of streaming services, many of Disney’s programs have switched to their platform Disney+, with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” garnering a dedicated audience since its release in fall 2019. The series — starring Olivia Rodrigo — shined a light on the actress’ stunning vocals, paving the way for the May 21 release of her debut album, “SOUR.”
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest Debut of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has once again proved that misery loves company, as her anthemic breakup album Sour had a huge debut. Rodrigo’s debut effort earned 295,000 equivalent album units to top the Billboard 200 with the biggest debut of the year, Billboard reports. These numbers include 72,000 album sales and 218,000 SEA units, helping the 18-year-old star top the 2021 record previously held by Taylor Swift, whose Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earned 291,000 units in its first week back in April.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

Why TikTok Keeps Remixing Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'

The popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's latest single "Good 4 U," has sparked a wave of viral remixes on TikTok, spanning from 2000s pop punk to Taylor Swift. Olivia Rodrigo's place as Gen Z's pop princess has been cemented by the release of her debut album SOUR, which has been a trending topic across social media platforms since its May 21 release date.
CelebritiesDaily Californian

Angst, intimacy and heartbreak abound on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’

No pop star in recent memory has had a rise to stardom quite like Olivia Rodrigo’s. The Disney-actress-turned-singer became a worldwide sensation seemingly overnight after the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The track blew up on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before it took the rest of the internet by storm: “Drivers License” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the success of “Drivers License,” all eyes were on Rodrigo as critics and fans waited eagerly to see whether she would live up to the high standard set by her debut. She quickly met that standard with her subsequent hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and with the arrival of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has shown that she’s even more talented and multifaceted than we anticipated.