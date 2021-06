West Virginia is attempting to fill some holes in their 2021 football roster via any means necessary. During the first two years of the Neal Brown era, the Mountaineer Head Coach has gotten 'creative' with the way he's added players to the team - redshirts, blueshirts, grayshirts, transfers, walk-ons, whatever. Now, he might be pulling a trick he has not yet pulled - bringing a verbal commitment from the next class in an entire year early.