Marvel's Secret Invasion is getting ready to head into production with a working title for the project now revealed as "Jambalaya." It's unclear whether or not Jamabalaya is any indication of what to expect from the Secret Invasion series but the word is the name of a popular food of West African, French, and Spanish influence. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion is a story which pulls influences and characters from several storylines, so this might be where the working title was found. This news was first reported by The Ronin.