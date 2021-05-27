Cancel
Tigers' Nomar Mazara: Sits versus righty

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Mazara is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland. Mazara is often held out of the lineup when the Tigers oppose left-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat Thursday with a right-hander (Shane Bieber) twirling for Cleveland. The decision to bench Mazara versus a righty could hint that the 26-year-old is nearing the end of his leash as a lineup regular. Over 89 plate appearances in his first season in Detroit, Mazara is getting on base at a meager .270 clip while providing only four extra-base hits (two home runs, one triple and one double).

www.cbssports.com
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
Baseballchatsports.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful.
Rogers sees 'opportunity;' Mazara returns

DETROIT -- A good catcher fills a lot of roles on a team, sometimes even a part-time psychologist. Jake Rogers was a support group for Tigers top prospects, and not just pitchers. Sharing a house in Florida with Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, ranked as the Nos. 1 and 2...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch tonight's series opener

Detroit Tigers (14-26) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20) Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 58 degrees (T-Mobile Park has a retractable roof). [ 4 Tigers dramas to...
MLBDaily News

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (14-26) stop by T-Mobile Park Monday to start a three-game set with the host Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Detroit lost the rubber match with the Chicago Cubs Sunday...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
Liberty Center, OHswantonenterprise.com

Vikings outlast LC for softball sectional title

LIBERTY CENTER — Did your mama ever tell you that if you play with fire that you’re gonna get burned?. All day long Liberty Center pitched around Evergreen’s dangerous freshman slugger Macy Chamberlin, and three times the move backfired, the last when Jocelyn Schuster hammered a two-strike, two-out, two-run double in the top of the 13th inning as the Vikings finally subdued the Tigers, 7-5, to win a Division III softball sectional title Friday.
MLBNewsTimes

Chicago Cubs-Detroit Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson triples to deep right center field. Kris Bryant walks. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo doubles to left field. Kris Bryant scores. Joc Pederson scores. Matt Duffy flies out to deep center field to Akil Baddoo. Anthony Rizzo to third. Ian Happ flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 standout performances in series win over Tigers

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Chicago Cubs avoided a disappointing series in the Motor City, taking two-of-three from the Tigers. The Cubs, 19-20, received brilliant efforts from Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant, and Craig Kimbrel in Friday’s game. Saturday was a back-and-forth-affair, one that saw the...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The first 40 games of 2021 has shown little growth

Detroit Tigers fans are familiar with the musings of Sparky Anderson and what he said about the first 40 games for any baseball team. It is an indication of where you are heading as a team. The first 40 marks off the first quarter of MLB where we have seen injuries all over the board affect various teams and several batting averages in the .150 range.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers at Mariners Preview: Casey Mize looks for a win on the West Coast

Well, here are we at the venerable 40-game mark folks. As a result, the spirit of Sparky Anderson now gives us license to tell you the obvious; this team is bad, again. Our own Patrick O’Kennedy broke down some of the numbers for you today, but it certainly didn’t take a lot of crunching to know that the offense, defense, and relief work from the 2021 Detroit Tigers are all at the bottom of the league.
MLBwkzo.com

Tigers lose two of three at home to Cubs, now head head west for six games

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth as the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 Sunday afternoon. Hendricks finished with one run allowed on eight hits while striking out eight over eight-plus innings. Ian Happ was 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the win, Chicago’s second in three games.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield hit by pitch. Carlos Santana walks. Whit Merrifield to second. Salvador Perez doubles to deep center field. Carlos Santana to third. Whit Merrifield scores. Jorge Soler flies out to shallow right field to Nomar Mazara. Andrew Benintendi out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Robbie Grossman. Carlos Santana scores. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging.
MLBLookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.