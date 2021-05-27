Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Zone 47” Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A few Days – Avail Now

By Zarmeen Shahzad
wccftech.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming accessories add to your ultimate gaming experience but have you ever met someone who doesn’t have a gaming desk? If you are looking to start PC gaming or if you are looking to invest in a new gaming desk, then we have the perfect deal for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Zone 47” Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk. The offer on this amazing desk will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Desk#Pc Gamer#Pc Gamer#Pc Gaming#Computer Gaming#Console Gaming#Desktop#Wccftech#Usb#Organize#Mdf#Power#Manufacturer#Discount#Save Desktop Space#Gaming Accessories#Deep Gaming Surface#Store#Happy Shopping#3x Receptacles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished) Is Up For A Superb Discount Offer This Week – Avail Now

Gaming is an amazing indoor entertainment option. You can do so much with it. You can get a PlayStation, an Xbox, PC games, online games and so much more. However, many of these options can be expensive and not feasible for the average joe. So, you should always look for good deals and discounts. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished). The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Healthwccftech.com

MSTRMND Academy Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A 97% Discount Offer For The Next 3 Days – Avail Now

Are you looking for new skills to add to your resume? If yes then here is an offer that you will not want to miss. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the MSTRMND Academy Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a few days so avail it as soon as you can. With this subscription, you will get courses for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals.
Electronicswccftech.com

Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A Few Hours – Get It Now

Are you looking to invest in a drone? Or are you looking to get a good affordable drone to gift to a friend or family member? If yes, then here is something that you will definitely love. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it right away.
Technologymakeuseof.com

FlexiSpot Day Brings Big Standing Desk Discounts

Standing desk aficionados, look now: FlexiSpot is dropping some serious deals during its FlexiSpot Day event, slashing prices on its leading models by up to 50 percent. Even if you're not a standing desk user, FlexiSpot Day is probably the best time to figure out if you want one, as these outstanding desks don't go on sale very often.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

One of the best PS5 features is now available on PC

One of the best PS5 features can now be experienced on PC for the very first time if you own Sony’s clever DualSense controller and a copy of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition. A recent patch for the game enabled support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers if you’re playing the game in wired mode, which creates resistance when firing weapons and helps add an extra layer of immersion for players to enjoy.
NFLLifehacker

These Retailers Offer the Best Employee Discounts

It’s a good time to get a retail job, as big chains are struggling to fill job vacancies, and are in some cases increasing hourly wages or offering hiring bonuses. If you’re shopping around for a gig, it’s also worth considering which chains offer the best employee discounts, as they can potentially add up to hundreds of dollars in savings each month for products you buy regularly.
ElectronicsCNET

Best router deals available now: Upgrade to mesh or Wi-Fi 6 at a discount

While June's Amazon Prime Day approaches, it's never too soon to look for a new router for a decent price. Now's the time to start at least planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model. That's doubly true if you and other family members will still be working from home for the near future, or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

UK retailer Game is currently selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online

UK retailer Game is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The PS5 digital edition is available standalone for £359.99, as is the disc version for £449.99, while console bundles currently range in price from £389.98 to £629.96. If you head over to Game’s website, you will likely be placed in...
MLBArs Technica

Sony’s “Days of Play” sale discounts a bunch of PS4 and PS5 exclusives

With the upcoming virtual E3 set to unveil several new video games, now is a good time to pick up plenty of older titles on the cheap. Less than a week after the Dealmaster highlighted Epic's PC gaming "Mega Sale," today's Dealmaster puts the spotlight on Sony, which kicked off its annual "Days of Play" sale earlier this week, bringing a range of noteworthy deals on PS4 and PS5 games at various retailers.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Microsoft’s Edge browser can now start up faster and put your tabs to sleep

One new feature is Startup Boost, which allows Edge to start up almost instantly. The way Microsoft does this is pretty straightforward. It simply loads some of the core Edge processes whenever you boot up your Windows machine, so when you task Edge with starting up, there isn’t all that much work left to do. This shouldn’t have too much of an effect on your Windows 10 bootup time, so it’s probably a trade-off worth making, but I also can’t recall anybody complaining about browser startup times in the last couple of years either.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best L-shaped computer desks in 2021

An L-shaped computer desk can dramatically expand your workspace without taking up much more room than your old desk. Put an L-shaped desk in the corner and you'll find yourself with more room to work as well as plenty of space for your all your design gear. An L-shaped computer...
Video GamesGematsu

GRAVEN now available in Early Access for PC

GRAVEN is now available in Early Access for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for $24.99 / €20.99 / £19.99 with a 10 percent-off discount for the first week, publishers 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced. A full launch will follow for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2022.
Video Gamesava360.com

How I accidentally became a PC gamer – Reader’s Feature

A reader explains how the failure of the Wii U led to him turning to the PC as his format of choice and why he’ll now never go back. I was a lifelong console gamer for the most part, having played only the odd point ‘n’ click on the family PC back in the day. I started off with the Atari 2600, NES, Mega Drive, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, then lapsed for the better part of 10 years, skipping the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 entirely (something about the Western heavy focus of that era didn’t appeal to me), and in 2015 went back into gaming with… the Wii U.
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

Special Offer & Discount with Weezie Towels

Here’s to a Weezie, breezy summer which includes a Special Offer & Discount with Weezie Towels! Today I’m teaming up with Weezie to offer my subscribers an exclusive discount code TANYA25 for $25 off a purchase of $200 or more. It’s the perfect time to stock up on beach, bath, or robes ahead of Memorial Day Weekend!