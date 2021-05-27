Cancel
MLB the Show 21 Debuts at #1, Returnal Failed to Crack the Top 5 in April Says NPD

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for April 2021, and while business was down slightly year-on-year, it was still a good month. Players spent $4.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in April, down 2 percent compared to the same time period last year. Of course, it’s important to note that last April was the biggest ever, as the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns drove people to gaming and huge releases like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped. So yeah, the industry almost doing as well as last year isn’t a bad thing. On the hardware front, Nintendo Switch was once again the top-selling system.

