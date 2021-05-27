MLB the Show 21 Debuts at #1, Returnal Failed to Crack the Top 5 in April Says NPD
The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for April 2021, and while business was down slightly year-on-year, it was still a good month. Players spent $4.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in April, down 2 percent compared to the same time period last year. Of course, it’s important to note that last April was the biggest ever, as the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns drove people to gaming and huge releases like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped. So yeah, the industry almost doing as well as last year isn’t a bad thing. On the hardware front, Nintendo Switch was once again the top-selling system.wccftech.com