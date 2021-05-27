American Idol's Arthur Gunn Reveals Why He Skipped Out On Performing In The Finale
American Idol’s long history has been filled with surprises since the series began. But the mysterious absence of Season 18 contestant Arthur Gunn from the recent Season 19 finale served as one of the biggest ones of the past year. Weeks after his already surprising elimination, Gunn's unexplained absence left viewers and judges puzzled, considering the fan-favorite musician had been heavily promoted for the finale. The day after the big episode, the two-time American Idol hopeful finally revealed why he skipped out on performing alongside Sheryl Crow.www.cinemablend.com