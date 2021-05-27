American Idol's Arthur Gunn Reveals Why He Skipped Out On Performing In The Finale

Luke Bryan was joined by former American Idol contestant Casey Bishop for a lively performance of “Livin’ On A Prayer” on the season finale of the singing competition show on Sunday night (5/23). Bryan, dressed in a black leather jacket, sang the first verse of the song before throwing the second verse over to Bishop, who rocked out in a red and black outfit. The two then launched into the energetic chorus, as red and blue lights shone around the arena. The duo continued singing the song, trading off verses as fog was dispersed onstage and judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie sang and danced along. The artists then launched into the final chorus which took the song up a key and allowed Bishop to show off her impressive vocals.