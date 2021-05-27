Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

NEW SURVEY: 53% of Americans are ready for this!

By Tyler Gibson
cw39.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) – Summer vacations will make a combat according to a new survey by ValuePenguin. This year 53% of American say they’ll take at least one trip, while an additional 32% are considering it. The survey also reveals that travelers are ready to spend. This year consumers are expected to shell out around $2,400 on summer travel and are taking an average of three trips. Those earning $100,000-plus, parents with kids under 18 and millennials and Gen Xers are the top groups most likely to travel this summer.

cw39.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Insurance#Americans#Travel Agent#Amusement Parks#Millennials#Travelers#Travel Experts#Covid#Research#Affordability#Summer Vacations#Policies#Summer Travel#Vaccinations#Kids#Booking Trips#Parents#Testing#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Travel
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Vaccines
Related
TravelWTVQ

Pent-up demand has Kentuckians ready for road trips: AAA survey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/AAA) — AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of Kentuckians that reveals 62% of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer. AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects...
TravelPosted by
The Hill

Majority of Americans favor vaccine verification for travel purposes: survey

Seventy percent of Americans favor vaccine verification while traveling by plane or staying in a hotel, a new PwC survey found. Over half of respondents to a survey released on Friday said they support policies that would prevent people who don’t show proof of vaccination from traveling. Only 14 percent said they would be upset if they were asked for proof of vaccination while traveling.
Posted by
Best Life

This Is No. 1 Best Thing About Turning 50, New Survey Shows

No matter how hard you try to delay the process, aging is an unavoidable fact of life. And certain birthdays—turning 50 being among the most significant—carry more anxiety, anticipation, and reason for reflection than others. It's important to remember, however, that just like everything else, there are pros and cons to getting older. And given the fact that you can't prevent it, in the interest of your own personal happiness, it makes sense to focus on the positive aspects of entering your later years. To help you do just that, we consulted the results of a new survey conducted by stairlift installation company Stannah, which asked more than 1,000 U.S. adults over age 50 various questions regarding how they felt about getting older, including what they think the best part is. So, whether you're about to hit the big 5-0 or it's already in your rearview mirror, read on to discover what most people say is the best part of life after 50.
RestaurantsEater

New Yorkers Overwhelmingly Want Takeout Cocktails to Stay, Survey Says

New Yorkers still back making to-go cocktails permanent, survey says. Just as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order allowing the sale of alcohol with takeout or delivery orders expires on June 5, the New York State Restaurant Association published a survey that reports a majority of state residents support making the move permanent. While the temporary measure has been renewed several times in the past year, the survey shows ongoing support of legalizing to-go cocktails — a silver lining of the pandemic that New Yorkers have embraced.
Worldfinchannel.com

American Airlines is Ready to Connect Leisure Travelers with Spain on June 7

The FINANCIAL -- Spain opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors beginning June 7. American currently offers daily flights to Barcelona from Miami and Madrid from Dallas-Fort Worth. Additional flights to Madrid are scheduled to begin June 17 from Miami and New York’s JFK. Proof of vaccination will be required for visitors, American Airlines notes.
Entertainmentdarkhorizons.com

Survey: New Consumer Habits Here To Stay

A new study released by the analytics division of Hollywood agency UTA has confirmed that some pandemic-induced changes to U.S. consumer habits regarding entertainment content are here to stay as the country emerges from extended periods of isolation. Using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18-54, the...
Minoritiesmillionmilesecrets.com

25 Resources for LGBTQ Travelers

Fortunately, there are plenty of trailblazers and online resources that can give you an idea of what to expect when you’re on the road, and even how to capitalize on your points and miles when you do. We’ve put together a guide on how to navigate the exciting but stressful ups and downs of exploring the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender travelers. Read on for resources and help with travel inspiration, planning your trip, and how to stay safe on the open road.
Travelgoodmenproject.com

Is Traveling Your Ticket to A Happier Life? Cancun Cards Shares 3 Benefits of Traveling

— Whether young or old, everyone loves a vacation and the joy of traveling to new destinations. Taking time off your daily hustles and work routine allows you to relax and enjoy yourself in a stress-free environment. It is also an opportunity to travel and tour the world creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. It is a fun-filled adventure and a physically and mentally rejuvenating experience that everyone has to make use of.
Museumsartforum.com

New Survey Suggests 15 Percent of US Museums Could Close Permanently

In what today passes as optimistic news in a field ravaged by the pandemic, a poll of 1,004 US museum directors released yesterday revealed that 15 percent of them feared “significant risk of permanent closure” due to Covid-induced financial hardship or that they “didn’t know” if their institutions would survive the year absent additional economic assistance. The results of the survey—conducted last April by the firm Wilkening Consulting and sponsored by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM)—reflect the severe distress weathered by cultural institutions, but also suggest a decisive upturn since the AAM’s report last summer, which had predicted that some 12,000 US museums, or about one-third of those in the country, would be forced to shutter due to financial shortfalls tied to the pandemic.
Recipescruiseradio.net

7 Ways to Get Kids Excited About Your Cruise Destinations

The cruise is booked and the countdown is on! But a problem arises… your kids don’t quite understand what a cruise is or what the destinations will be like, and they aren’t as excited as you hoped they’d be. Don’t worry! We’ve put together this list for just this reason...
Travelcrossroadstoday.com

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

The perennial desire for more living space, investors diving into the home-rental business, and the surge in remote work during the coronavirus pandemic, have contributed to a soaring rate of home renovations and booming housing market. Add in the Federal Reserve lowering mortgage rates, which reached a record-low 30-year fixed rate of 2.72% in 2020, and you’ve got a buying bonanza in a seller’s market.
Home & GardenWSFA

National Homeownership Month survey finds Americans’ needs, wants have changed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June is National Home Ownership Month, and it seems the times have changed people’s minds about what they want in a home. A new Regions survey shows about one in five Americans are planning to buy their first or next home in the next 12 months. As they navigate that process, Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Gayla Land says Home Ownership Month is the perfect time to re-evaluate what you really need out of your new home.
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

The future of travel bubbles in APAC

Industry analysts predict stronger recovery for APAC business travel in the third and fourth quarter of this year. Travel risk intelligence experts Riskline recently held a webinar discussing how travel bubbles can support the return to business travel within APAC and what travel managers can do to prepare. In The...
Travelmomcollective.com

International Travel with Kids: Tips, Tricks, & Why You Should Do It!

I’m covered in vomit. She’s covered in vomit. We have been awake for what seems like an eternity. Seven time zones, three planes, two car rides, two trams, and one minivan later, we are finally home. Worth it? Absolutely. And here’s why and how we did international travel with kids.