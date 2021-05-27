NEW SURVEY: 53% of Americans are ready for this!
HOUSTON (CW39) – Summer vacations will make a combat according to a new survey by ValuePenguin. This year 53% of American say they’ll take at least one trip, while an additional 32% are considering it. The survey also reveals that travelers are ready to spend. This year consumers are expected to shell out around $2,400 on summer travel and are taking an average of three trips. Those earning $100,000-plus, parents with kids under 18 and millennials and Gen Xers are the top groups most likely to travel this summer.cw39.com