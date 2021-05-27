Cancel
Craven County, NC

Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory 'CRT' is not even being taught in K-12 in NC

Sun Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a shame that the Craven County Board of Education is being protested by those who are trying to find a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. Experts say that 'critical race theory - CRT' ("a discipline that seeks to understand how racism has shaped U.S. laws and how those laws have continued to impact the lives of non-whites," as evidenced in history), is not even what's being taught in K-12 curriculums. It's being used by Republican legislators in six states to introduce bills limiting lessons about race and inequality - coincidently bills which include almost the exact same language. History is history; facts are facts, and truth is truth. Slavery, the Trail of Tears, Jim Crow laws - they all happened. It's a fact. I guess many Republican legislators are so sensitive that they are afraid our children will feel guilt or shame after learning of our history. I believe this generation of children is smarter than that and deserves the truth about our country - both the good and the bad. They can handle it. Teach history. That's what we owe them.

