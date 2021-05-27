Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts’ commissioner of public health stepping down

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A key player in Massachusetts’ response to the coronavirus pandemic announced Thursday that she is stepping down.

Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, is resigning effective June 18, according to a statement from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

No reason was given.

“After serving in this role for more than six years, which is longer than any Public Health Commissioner has served in nearly a quarter of a century, it is the right time to begin a new chapter,” Bharel said in the statement.

Bharel, a primary care physician with more than 20 years of clinical experience, was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in February 2015.

During that time she has overseen the state’s response to several public health crises, including the opioid epidemic, vaping-associated lung disease, and mosquito-borne illness like eastern equine encephalitis.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Bharel disclosed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus despite being “vigilant” about practicing social distancing, but she suffered only mild symptoms.

“Commissioner Bharel’s steadfast work ethic and commitment to health equity has made a lasting impact on hundreds of thousands of residents of the Commonwealth,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. “Her tireless advocacy for the public health of all residents helped the administration navigate the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic with compassion.”

During her time, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to control access to vaping products and tobacco flavors, including menthol.

The state has also maintained the highest childhood vaccination rate in the country since 2019, the agency said.

The state also launched several initiatives to address the opioid epidemic, including the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program that has helped decrease opioid prescriptions by 45%.

The department has also addressed gun violence, lead poisoning and medical marijuana during her tenure.

Margret Cooke, the department’s deputy commissioner, was named interim commissioner.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

472K+
Followers
244K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deputy Commissioner#Health Services#Ap#Commonwealth#Interim Commissioner#Commissioner Bharel#Stepping Down#Dr Monica Bharel#Gov Charlie Baker#Mosquito Borne Illness#Health Equity#Care#Opioid Prescriptions#Lung Disease#Clinical Experience#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Some Vermont towns cancel July Fourth celebrations

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — As Vermont comes out of the pandemic, some towns think it’s still too soon to gather for July Fourth celebrations. That’s even as Gov. Phil Scott has said he will lift all pandemic precautions in Vermont by the Fourth of July or sooner if 80% of the eligible population gets at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

600 nonprofits registered for 24-hour online donation event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — About 600 nonprofits have registered for an annual 24-hour online fundraising event in New Hampshire. NH Gives is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and run through Wednesday. People can choose which nonprofits to support, and take advantage of more than $1 million in matching gifts to increase the impact of their contributions.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts Statencadvertiser.com

COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted May 29 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, marking a major milestone in the state's struggle against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 residents in the past year. Baker announced the decision...
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...