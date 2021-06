Off the coast of Italy, cruise ships are being repurposed as holding pens for migrants rescued from the Mediterranean. Image above: Italian law enforcement escorts 68 migrants, rescued off the coast of Sicily, to the Port of Augusta on March 31. Most of the migrants were delivered to the Rhapsody, a cruise ship now being operated by the Italian Red Cross, to begin their quarantine. (All photos in this article were shot aboard the Allegra, another quarantine ship, from March 29 to April 2.)