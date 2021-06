HONOLULU — A surging and resilient U.S. economy has put Hawaii’s largest public pension fund on pace to achieve its best fiscal-year return in a decade. With COVID-19 counts dropping nationwide and a return to normality now in clear view, the state Employees’ Retirement System fund reached the three-quarter mark of its 2021 fiscal year with a 19.5% gain and topped the $20 billion threshold in assets for the first time, according to a new quarterly report presented to ERS trustees by investment adviser Meketa Investment Group. The last time the fund finished a fiscal year with a better return was in 2011 when it gained 20.7%.