In the statement made by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), it was announced that the second T129 Atak Phase-2 helicopter was also delivered to the General Directorate of Security. Thus, the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Internal Affairs General Directorate of Security has added the second T103 Atak Phase-129 helicopter with tail number EM-2, equipped with laser warning receiver and other electronic warfare systems, to its inventory. 9 T129 ATAK helicopters, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and produced for the General Directorate of Security (EGM), will be delivered by the end of 2022.