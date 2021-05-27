Pre-Owned Picks A Rolex Yacht-Master 40, An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500ST, And An OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Gemini IV 40th Anniversary

As we’ve touched upon when reporting on Cardi B and J Balvin, “buss-down” watches are a huge trend outside of the niche collecting community. Trained collectors stay away from the practice, recognising that a factory original watch is considered a more pure aesthetic and that customising a watch can (at times) be a bad choice in terms of protecting your investment in the timepiece. That being said, the individuals who engage in the practice generally do not have to worry about the secondhand value of their watch, presumably seeing it less as an object to preserve and more a canvas to express their personality. Watch customisation does not necessarily involve a “buss-down” overhaul, we have seen modifiers like George Bamford of Bamford Watch Department attract celebrities and Rolex owners with their ability to further personalise a mass-produced watch. In fact, Bamford’s aftermarket creations are of such high quality that LVMH even enlisted George to customise their watches for official limited-edition releases. So while some collectors may find it blasphemous, many see an opportunity to own something different – even potentially unique. And Tinie Tempah enlisted A Jewellers to do just that with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.