Pre-Owned Picks A Rolex Yacht-Master 40, An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500ST, And An OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Gemini IV 40th Anniversary
Interested in selling a pre-owned watch? Get your quote. Want to sell your vintage watch through the HODINKEE Shop? Click here. Slowly but surely, you may start to see some loose themes emerging in our pre-owned selections. In our last drop, things skewed a touch more classical but remained well-rounded with a handful of experimental pieces. If the images haven't tipped you off yet, this week, we're highlighting color – blue and, to a lesser extent, grey.www.hodinkee.com