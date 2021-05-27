Cancel
Vaccinated snowbirds have to find their own way in B.C., prof says

By David Carrigg
healthing.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowbirds coming home to B.C. from the U.S. and Mexico are having to find their own way when it comes to vaccine registry, says Simon Fraser University professor Dr. Valerie Crooks. Crooks, who studies snowbirds, said some returning from the U.S. in particular were already fully vaccinated while abroad, while...

Bonnie Henry
