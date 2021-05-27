Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook won't remove posts claiming Covid-19 is man-made

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps "in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts."

Facebook has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation by removing posts or putting warning labels on them. It said in December it would remove vaccine related misinformation, for example.

The move comes as President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

“We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said in a statement on Wednesday.

After months of minimizing these claims as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. It aims to head off GOP complaints that Biden has not been tough enough and use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Covid 19#Public Posts#Facebook Inc#Public Policies#Chinese#The Associated Press#Warning Labels#Gop Complaints#Public Health Experts#Ongoing Investigations#Alleged Obstruction#Integrity#Origins#Consultation#Worldwide Pressure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
InternetNew York Post

Facebook trying to censor posts from COVID-19 vaccine skeptics: report

Facebook is reportedly trying to silence COVID-19 vaccine skeptics by using an algorithm that targets and demotes their comments on the site, the latest in Big Tech’s woke censorship push. Two anonymous Facebook employees leaked internal memos to Project Veritas that purport to show that the social media giant has...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Why does Facebook still ban users from saying Covid was man-made even as Dr Fauci casts doubt on virus origins? And Italian journalist is censored by YouTube for claiming it was created in Wuhan lab

A fresh spotlight has been thrown on how tech giants police Covid 'misinformation' after Dr Antony Fauci questioned whether the virus was man-made in China - a sentiment banned across swathes of social media. Facebook policies outlining what kinds of 'misinformation' its users cannot post about, specifically picks out theories...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Harris criticized on social media after passing out cookies with her face on them

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on social media Monday after she passed out cookies to journalists that featured her face. USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian brought attention to the sweets when she tweeted a photo of the cookies that closely resembled Harris. "@vp made an OTR visit...
Congress & Courtslodivalleynews.com

The U.S. Justice Department says it no longer monitors journalists

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this Saturday (June 5, 2021) that it will no longer receive phone or email recordings from journalists in connection with government leaks. From the Information News Agency Andhra, Then confirmed Official note Of the White House. According to the Department of Justice, the procedure...
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Following DC Circuit Ruling In Public Records Case, New Request Demands Senate Intel Committee Reveal Full CIA Torture Report

Earlier today the DC Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a public records case brought by Judicial Watch against Rep. Adam Schiff. In an odd way, the ruling may have opened up a way to get the full copy of the Senate Intelligence Committee's giant locked up report on the CIA's torture program. And someone -- namely journalist Shawn Musgrave along with public records lawyer extraordinaire Kel McClanahan -- has jumped up to try. But, first, some background.
U.S. Politicspopulist.press

DOJ SPIED AND GAGGED NYT

The American government found out about the memo, which was said to express confidence that the attorney general at the time, Loretta Lynch, would not let an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server go too far. Mr. Comey was said to worry that if Ms. Lynch made and announced the decision not to charge Ms. Clinton, Russia would put out the memo to make it seem illegitimate, leading to his unorthodox decision to announce that the F.B.I. was recommending against charges in the matter.The Justice Department under then-President Donald Trump, who fired …
Health ServicesJacksonville Journal Courier

Nursing home mortality remains focus of FBI's Cuomo probe

ALBANY — Fifteen months ago, New York was becoming deluged with coronavirus cases when state health department officials received an urgent late-night call from a top administrator at a Newburgh hospital. He informed them a van had just dropped off more than 15 nursing home residents who had tested positive for COVID-19, and if more followed it could create a critical shortage of beds.
WorldPosted by
AFP

US senators in Taiwan and announce vaccine donation

A bipartisan delegation of three United States senators landed in Taiwan on Sunday and announced that Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to its ally. The high profile delegation and gift comes as Taiwan accuses China of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses as part of Beijing's ongoing campaign to keep the island isolated. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Christopher Coons and Dan Sullivan -- two Democrats and a Republican -- landed on Sunday morning at Taipei's Songshan Airport in a US military plane. "We are here as friends, because we know that Taiwan is experiencing a challenging time right now, which was why it was especially important for the three of us to be here in a bipartisan way," Duckworth said.
Presidential Electionresistthemainstream.org

Ex-Treasury Employee Gets Six Months Prison Time for Illegally Leaking Info on Trump Campaign Official

A former senior U.S. Treasury Department employee who pleaded guilty to conspiring to give a reporter sensitive information about Donald Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison. Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a former senior adviser in Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes...
Fraud CrimesDerrick

Official says US seized ransom made to pipeline hackers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has seized millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, a law enforcement official said Monday. FBI and Justice Department officials were to...