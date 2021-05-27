Cancel
Georgia State

Why Georgia football is redshirting more freshmen and what it means going forward

By Connor Riley
 17 days ago
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to get Tate Ratledge more snaps this spring. Ratledge was one of Georgia’s top-rated freshmen, as he was the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Given Ratledge’s talent and the need on the offensive line, the Bulldogs want to see what the redshirt freshman could do. That’s why Georgia made him the starting right guard in the spring game. It gave the Ratledge a chance to match up against a starting-caliber SEC defensive line.

More than that though, it gave Ratledge an opportunity to play. Something he did only once during the 2020 season.

