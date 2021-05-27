Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.

The three convicted by Spain's National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.

Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died in an apparently accidental blast at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for their actions.

A panel of judges convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 24-year-old Spaniard who survived the explosion days ahead of the attacks, and Driss Oukabir, 32 and originally from Morocco, who had been involved in their preparation but chose not to take part in the end, of belonging to a terrorist organization and manufacturing explosives. They were also found guilty on 29 counts of mass destruction with terrorist intent.

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years' imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Morocco#Attackers#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#The Islamic State#Terrorist Organization#State Prison#Islamist#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Spaniard#Moroccan#The Associated Press#Terrorist Intent#Imprisonment#Explosives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Three men jailed over 2017 Catalonia terror attacks

Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded. The men who carried out the atrocities – Spain’s worst terror attack since the Madrid train...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Suspected extremist attack on Burkina Faso village kills 130 people

Suspected extremists have killed more than 130 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday, in one of the worst attacks in the country beset by jihadist violence. The assailants struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

ISIS Fanatics Heinously Behead, Murder Civilians As They Rampage Congo Villages

At least 22 people have been killed, including women and children, by machete-wielding ISIS extremists late Tuesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), reportedly attacked the Kisima-Vutotolia villagers on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people dead and several children orphaned.
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Violent Crimespersecution.org

At least 130 Killed by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso

“During the three-hour onslaught on Yagha village, the militants shot indiscriminately, torching homes and a market before lobbing explosives at civilians seeking refuge in gold-mining holes…” wrote The Wall Street Journal. “No one has claimed the killings, but government officials say it was the work of Islamic State’s regional affiliate,...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
Violent Crimes24newshd.tv

138 killed in deadliest Burkina Faso attacks since 2015

Suspected jihadists have massacred at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso's volatile north in the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the West African country in 2015, officials said Saturday. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore denounced an attack near the borders with Mali and Niger, where jihadists linked to...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Turkey sentences ex-wife attacker to 10 years in jail

New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a sedition case against veteran writer Vinod Dua for his alleged comments against the Narendra Modi government in a YouTube show saying a 1962 verdict protects .. dpa Islamabad A court in Pakistan on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple who spent eight...
Europeqatar-tribune.com

Germany hands Iraqi man life sentence for IS war crimes

A 45-year-old Iraqi man who was an Islamic State member and took part in a public execution was sentenced to life in prison by a court in Berlin on Friday for war crimes in his homeland. His 22-year-old son received a juvenile sentence of five years and 10 months in...
Violent Crimesfreenews.live

One hundred people were killed in a militant attack in West Africa

Militants staged an attack in the north of Burkina Faso in West Africa. More than a hundred people were killed. This is reported by Reuters. The government noted that this is the largest attack in the last five years. The victims of the militants were residents of a village in the province of Yaga. It is assumed that the attack was organized by jihadists.
SocietyTelegraph

Hate preachers now a 'priority threat' amid concerns over return of Islamist extremism

Hate preachers will be treated as a "priority threat" and tackled as part of the Government's counter-terrorism strategy, amid concerns about a resurgence of Islamist extremism. The Telegraph understands ministers are preparing to direct counter-terrorism officials to monitor and "disrupt" the activities of those who "promote fear and division", without...
Middle Eastpopulist.press

ISLAMIST LEADER HELPS OUST

(Refiles to correct misspelled word in paragraph 13) By Rami Ayyub RAHAT, Israel, June 3 (Reuters) — It was a photo opportunity for the history books: An Islamist politician from Israel’s Arab minority grinning alongside a far-right Jewish leader and his allies, moments after endorsing him as prime minister and handing him a governing majority. Common cause against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped bring Mansour Abbas into the political fold late on Wednesday, his tiny Islamist faction securing a paper-thin majority for Jewish parties hoping to unseat Israel’s longest serving premier. The United Arab List would be the first party drawn from …
WorldYNET News

Al Jazeera: Reporter forcefully detained by Israel

Border Police forcefully detained a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled East Jerusalem neighborhood where several Palestinian families are slated for eviction by Jewish settlers. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Givara Budeiri was released late Saturday, several hours after Border...