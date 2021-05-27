Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vasilevskiy, Lightning Beat Panthers 4-0 to Advance

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years. The Panthers have not won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals. Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first. Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-netter.

1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
143
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Playoff Series#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Tampa#Time#Fla#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sends two assists

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams' first-round series.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lightning return home with 2-0 series lead over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to return to their home ice on Thursday night in their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series, and they will bring with them a hard-earned 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay rallied to win the opener 5-4 and won 3-1 on Tuesday in...
NHLESPN

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Fast start guides Lightning to 2-0 series edge on Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored twice in the first period and got 32 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 2 of a Central Division first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. The Lightning now hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series as...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NHL roundup: Lightning grab 2-0 series edge on Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored twice in the first period and got 32 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 2 of a Central Division first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. The Lightning now hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series as...
NHLtheScore

Lightning HC: Bennett's hit on Coleman was 'predatory'

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper called out Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett for his check on Blake Coleman in Game 1 on Sunday night. Cooper said it was a "predatory hit," according to NHL.com's Brian Burns. Bennett received a two-minute minor for charging on the play, and the...
NHLESPN

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended one game for boarding

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding following a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. The incident occurred in the third period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the first round series on Sunday. Bennett delivered a forceful hit on Lightning forward Blake Coleman into the boards. Bennett was assessed two minutes for charging on the play.
NHLNHL

5 Takeaways: 'Very Intense' Action as Panthers Drop Game 1 to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - If this game was a taste of things to come, buckle up. In a heated matchup that featured multiple lead changes, a lot of chippiness and at least a few hundred rubber rats, the Panthers came up just short in 5-4 loss to the Lightning in the opening game of the first-ever playoff series between the two in-state rivals at BB&T Center on Sunday.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers look for answers to Lightning power play, aim to rebound after tough Game 1 defeat (but without suspended player)

The process for the Florida Panthers of moving on from the 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series began immediately once players left the BB&T Center ice on Sunday night. “We did it already,” said Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov in his post-game web conference following the rollercoaster ride that was one of four playoff ...
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 1 vs. Florida Panthers on Brayden Point's late goal

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLBirmingham Star

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs seriesSunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 1 - Lightning 5, Panthers 4

For the first time in NHL history, the opening three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs went to overtime. Game One between the Lightning and Panthers ended that streak, but the teams still managed to pack a lot into 60 minutes of regulation time. Game One had ups and downs,...
Sportschatsports.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.