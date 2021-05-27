Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TOP TEN: Morgan Freeman Iconic Performances

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XS888_0aDRNb3j00

He’s played a prisoner, a principal, the President, and God.

Morgan Freeman has appeared in more than 100 films, and we’ve narrowed it down to his top ten most iconic performances.

#10 – Ned Logan: “Unforgiven” (1992)

#9 – Nelson Mandela: “Invictus” (2009)

#8 – Joe Louis Clark: “Lean on Me” (1989)

#7 – Fast Black: “Street Smart” (1987)

#6 – Lucius Fox: “Batman” Trilogy (2005-2012)

#5 – Sergeant Major John Rawlins: “Glory” (1989)

#4 – Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris: “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

#3 – Hoke Colburn: “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

#2 – Detective Lt. William Somerset: “Se7en” (1995)

#1 – Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding: “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Joe#Films#Morgan Freeman Iconic#Unforgiven#Cox Media Group#Miss Daisy#Glory#Redding#Shawshank Redemption#Street Smart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesfox10phoenix.com

Celebrate actor Morgan Freeman’s 84th birthday with these flicks on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Morgan Freeman first stood on a stage when he was 8 years old, playing Little Boy Blue in a pageant. That’s when he knew he wanted to be an actor. More than seven decades later, Freeman’s career includes his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby." He was nominated for Oscars four other times, including for his work in "Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy."
CelebritiesInvestor's Business Daily

Inspirational Quotes: Jane Goodall, Morgan Freeman, James Garfield And Others

Inspirational quotes about sticking with difficult tasks, sparking positive change and recognizing greatness in others. Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don't believe is right. Jane Goodall, anthropologist. Morgan Freeman On Perseverance. The best way to guarantee a loss...
Animalsrfdtv.com

Morgan Freeman is here to save the planet by saving the bees

The bee population in the U.S. has been on the decline for a while. Those that work in agriculture and those that work closely with the environment know of the importance of these pollinators. Actor Morgan Freeman knows how necessary they are!. In Freeman's quest to help save the planet,...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu & Morgan Freeman star in trailer for ‘Solos’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for anthology series ‘Solos’ featuring an all-star cast. Created by David Weil, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. The series is focused on seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
Movies411mania.com

Top 10 Star Wars Performances

Star Wars was never really known for its standout performances, but some of the work involved was still quite good! Here were the best of the bunch!. Ewan had a very tough job. He had to both portray a beloved character previously done by a much celebrated actor, and he also really had to carry the prequel trilogy more than anyone else (especially as things started to gradually fall apart with Christensen and Portman). While he could not always make chicken salad, he did an admirable job bringing a character to life which made him one of the very few to do so over the course of the three films. Hopefully, he gets a chance to do really well in the Disney Plus series.
Beauty & FashionDetroit Free Press

Over-the-top performances save ‘Cruella’

It’s a testament to Emma Stone’s skill that she can make you think you need something you don’t. That’s also a handy skill for people who work in sales, but at some level, every performance is a sales job. In “Cruella,” in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, Stone is given a choice role to feast on, and she does. Boy, does she sell it.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

The Top Ten Of The Top 500

We have been known to roll a "Top 500" weekend around here a time or two. This year we're going with something a little less intense for your Memorial Day Weekend. We'll have a "three day, three-way" weekend. It's packed with Triple shots at the top and bottom of each hour. Just for grins though, I thought I'd generate a "Top 500" list to see where the "most played" song shook out. Now notice how I wrote "most played" because we're not putting any judgments on these songs and saying one is better than the other. Technically though, one could make the argument that the most played songs are the best ones, because those are the ones people want (we sure don't program the songs people don't want around here.
TV Seriestheflucobeat.com

Top ten most watched shows

With most of everyone’s 2020 being at home and having nothing to do, most of us probably ended up watching television. Now that things are getting better in the world, did you ever think about what was the most-watched television shows of 2020? Well here’s your answer right down below.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Top Attorney Lesley Freeman on Finding Her Place in Hollywood and Keeping a Busy Film Slate Amid the Pandemic

In the middle of closing a complicated film output deal in 2007, Lesley Freeman found herself traversing the streets of midtown Manhattan, where she worked at the time, in a pedicab during rush hour on a Friday afternoon to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from day care. “There were no cabs,” says Freeman with a laugh. She was brokering an agreement with Fox for her then-employer, HBO. When she got back to the office, colleagues and her boss took turns babysitting, ordering food delivery, and transforming a couch into a makeshift bed for her daughter. The deal was signed at 9 o’clock the next morning, and Freeman gained important insight into a key factor for career success. She says, “People were supportive of my whole life and helping me succeed in what I was trying to do, both in the workplace and as a mom.”
Musicwmgk.com

Our DJs Top Ten Picks for the Philly 500

Our biggest music weekend of the year is almost here! Yes, we’re talking about the Philly 500! Have you ever wondered what your treasured WMGK DJ’s top picks are? We’ve got the answer for you by asking all of our Jocks what their top 10 songs would be. Enjoy and don’t forget to vote for your favorite songs here!
Designdreamwidth.org

The last ten icons for my Historamedy365 challenge (May 2021)

I finished my challenge almost a month early! I really wanted to get it done this month so I wouldn't have to post two stragglers next month. I really tried to make all of them for the themes, but ultimately failed, so I had to add two artist's choice icons to the end (although, now that I think about it, the last one fits both "night" and "no people" - so I guess I didn't quite fail :) ). Anyway, they're two icons that mean a lot to me - one is for Weilan, who still hold my heart even two years later, and the last one is an icon that is meant to celebrate the fact that I completed the challenge. \o/
Entertainmentholycitysinner.com

Gaillard Center Announces Second Leanne Morgan Performance

Comedian Leanne Morgan has added a second show at the Gaillard Center on August 13th. Her first show, which is being held on August 12th, has already sold out. Morgan’s style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious storytelling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do. The fact that everyone can relate to her comedy has made her a hit even among the strangest of audiences.