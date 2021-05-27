Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall HS Robotics Team Earns Chairman’s Award at FIRST Competition

rockwallisd.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockwall High School robotics team, Team 1296 Full Metal Jackets, recently competed virtually for the FIRST in Texas District Robotics Chairman’s Award. Students presented on the team's initiatives: STEM Gals (an all-female competition), mentoring special needs students in robotics, creating younger robotics teams (K-8th) and advocating for STEM funding on Capitol Hill to help Title I schools get funds for STEM education.

