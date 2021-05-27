Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ceasefire holds in Middle East. US engages in rebuilding Gaza strip

bnn-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Middle East, a ceasefire has been observed for nearly a week between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip. The US has announced being committed to restoring its relationship with the Palestinians by diplomatic contacts and funding the rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed in warfare, British broadcaster BBC reports.

bnn-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Middle East#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian Refugees#Palestinians#Israel#British#Egyptian#Un#Eu#Palestinian Armed Groups#Hamas Military Group#Ramallah#West Bank#Diplomatic Contacts#Warfare#Infrastructure#America#Secretary#State Antony Blinken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastElk Valley Times

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry...
Foreign Policysouthfront.org

Israel Rejects U.S. Decision To Re-Open Consulate In East Jerusalem

On May 27th, Israeli authorities rejected the US plan to reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem, local media reported. Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, Gilad Erdan, said that the government firmly opposes the move to reopen the consulate catering for the Palestinians within what he described as Israel’s “sovereign territory”. According...
WorldAntiwar.com

Blinken Heads to Middle East in Wake of Gaza Onslaught

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for the Middle East on Monday, where he will visit Israel and other regional countries to discuss the Gaza ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas. A State Department official said the trip will be focused on ensuring the ceasefire is held. “The most important...
Worldfloridanewstimes.com

Blinken, Israel on a Middle East tour to support the Gaza ceasefire

Jerusalem – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at supporting the Gaza ceasefire. He will face the same obstacles that have hampered the broader peace process for more than a decade, including the hawkish Israeli leader, the division of Palestine, and the deep-seated tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its sanctuaries.
Advocacyinvesting.com

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, U.N. to launch Gaza aid appeal

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Hamas holds parade in Gaza as UNSC urges adherence to ceasefire

Hundreds of masked Hamas members paraded in the besieged Gaza and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance since the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes. Saturday marked the first full day of a cease-fire, and Egyptian mediators held talks...
POTUSWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden faces a Middle East crossroads after ceasefire

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. Big day for aeronautics: In 1927, Charles Lindbergh completes the first solo, nonstop flight across the Atlantic. In 1932, Amelia Earhart duplicates his achievement. President Biden now faces a choice between deeper peacemaking efforts in the Middle...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire Holding As Aid Arrives In Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza was holding Saturday, as humanitarian aid began to enter the Israeli-blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of bloodshed. As thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes, and Israelis began to resume normal life on Friday, international focus turned to the...
Middle Eastwfxb.com

Israel and Palestinian Have Agreed to Ceasefire in the Middle East

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”
U.S. Politicsweeklyblitz.net

Antony Blinken busy to drum up ‘international support’ for Gaza

It looks as if Anthony Blinken and his nominal boss Joe Biden are willing to take a chance, without the slightest evidence it will succeed, on the possibility that the PA will manage to find a way to distribute aid money to NGOs and individuals in Gaza while keeping Hamas at arm’s length. Writes Hugh Fitzgerald.
Middle EastPosted by
In Homeland Security

Will the Mideast Ceasefire Bring the Sides Closer to Peace?

On Thursday, May 20, after 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. So now it’s time to see what has changed, if anything. There is every likelihood that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will step down soon after many years in power. But this change will come in spite of this latest cycle of violence, not because of it.
MilitaryYNET News

IDF arrests Hamas leader planning base in West Bank

The IDF said Wednesday it has arrested a Hamas leader in the West Bank accused of setting up a base for the Palestinian terror group in the territory. Special forces arrested Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil in the city of Ramallah late Tuesday, the army said. The military said Tawil took an...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Abolish Israel': Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters hit the streets of New York to demand US stops funding Israel as fragile ceasefire with Gaza holds

Thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets in New York City holding 'Abolish Israel' signs to show their support for Palestinians, with protests also planned in other US cities following intense demonstrations around the world. The 'Rally to Defend Palestine' on Saturday afternoon in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens...