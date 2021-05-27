Golden Ray: Cutting equipment good to go, but will lugs hold?

This new vessel, built by Intermarine, will expand the operating capabilities of the fleet and will ship out with Rohde & Schwarz SOVERON communications. The Italian Coast Guard is a military organization, appointed for several of the coast guard functions defined by the European Union, such as, e.g., search and rescue, fishing control and maritime traffic monitoring. R&S M3SR Series4100 high frequency (HF) radios enable authorities to patrol these large coastal areas and will allow the ship’s crew to effectively exchange information with the shore and other vessels, as well as joint forces and governmental authorities. The HF radios from Rohde & Schwarz also provide a security architecture that allows secure voice communications, i.e. third parties will not be able to intercept the information exchange.