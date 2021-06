As Caesars Entertainment actively works to emerge from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the casino, and sports gambling operator is going to have to reallocate some of its resources. The company is being sued, along with a fund manager, for fiduciary irresponsibility in relation to its 401(k)-employee retirement plan. According to the class-action lawsuit filed in Nevada last week, the mismanagement of the fund has cost participants millions of dollars in potential investment earnings.