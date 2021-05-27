The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend

It's time to get outside and breathe in that fresh air. The kids in the Hudson Valley should be excited because there are more playgrounds coming to Ulster County!. One thing that I've learned as a parent is that if you ask your kids if they want to go to the park or playground, they are usually going to say yes. Most times my kids are the ones asking if we can go to the playground. Public playgrounds are a great thing to have in your town or village. It allows the kids to get some time to run around, which as much as they've been couped up the last year, it's exactly what they need. It also allows parents to take a break and enjoy the scenery while the kiddos run, jump and swing.