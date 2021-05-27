Cancel
The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend

By Taylor
Cover picture for the article

It's about to be Memorial Day Weekend... So you know what that means? People from New York City are about to invade the Hudson Valley. Oh, I mean citidiots. You know, the people from Manhattan that drive up in their BMWs but don't know what a turn signal is. The people from Brooklyn that seem to think they control Beacon too. Or maybe it's the family from Westchester that spend 90% of their time in New York City but feel they have a claim to Dutchess County because Westchester is technically the Hudson Valley.

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

The City of Poughkeepsie Gets a Seventh Mini-Library

If you see these things that look like odd bird houses, go ahead, let yourself do a double take. Slow down and check them out, what is behind those doors? Believe it or not, it is a library. Yep, not one where you need a special card to 'check things out.' Not one where you need to bring the book back in two weeks, in fact, if you loved the book that much, you can keep it. You won't get a fine in the mail, and no one will ever know.
Dutchess County, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Woman to Appear on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday Night

I don’t know about you, but every weeknight at 7 o’clock you’ll find me in front of the tv watching the only show that I have consistently watched for decades. Jeopardy. I thought that after Alex Trebek died I might not be as big a fan, but I’m happy to say that I still love the show. And there’s something that’s going to make it even better this Tuesday night, June 8. A woman from Dutchess County will be one of the contestants.
Hudson, NY
101.5 WPDH

Casting Call for Hudson Valley’s Biggest LEGO Fans

LEGOLAND New York has officially opened in Goshen, and that’s exciting news for the Hudson Valley on so many levels. It’s brought tons of jobs to the area, it will bring money spending tourists to the area, and we have a fun family spot practically in our backyard. How would...
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Marist Fashion Program Named One of the Top 10 in the World

A Hudson Valley college is getting high praise. Recently, Forbes put together a list of the top 10 college fashion programs in the world. Well, it was a list of the "Best Colleges That Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion". This list contains college programs from all over the world, including Italy, Israel, South Africa, and more. Of course, the list also named Marist College right here in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Fair in Middletown Announces 2021 Dates

We it is official we will now be able to attend all our county fairs in the Hudson Valley this summer. Earlier today the Orange County Fair Speedway shared on their Facebook page that the Orange County Fair will be open this summer from Thursday July 15th through Sunday August 1st 2021. The fair will be open Thursday through Sunday only for three weeks in July.
ArtsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Exciting, State-of-the-Art Carnival Hits the Hudson Valley

We've got a winner! Get ready to win some prizes and enjoy some rides as a state-of-the-art carnival will be setting up in the Hudson Valley. Campy's Blue Star Amusements, a family-owned amusement company is happy to be bringing their amazing family-friendly carnival experience to the Galleria at Crystal Run. They will be setting up the carnival in an outer lot of the mall center near Urban Air starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The dates the carnival will in town are June 10 through June 13, and then again June 16 through June 20.
Posted by 101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH

“Aggressive and Harmful” Fish Could Invade the Hudson River

An invasive species poses a threat of entering the Hudson River. Invasive species are sadly throughout the Hudson Valley. Now, a new invasive species poses a threat of entering the Hudson River. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the round goby has been found throughout the New York Capital Region. Right now, the round goby hasn't been found in the Hudson River, but it's possible it could.
Kingston, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Shark’ Spotted at Mariners Harbor in Kingston

That's definitely not something you hear every day around the Hudson Valley. No, we're not talking about an actual shark however, this shark is pretty popular. He's "The People's Shark." If you're a fan of the television show Shark Tank on ABC you're probably familiar with the business moguls and...
Ulster County, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two New Playgrounds Coming to Ulster County

It's time to get outside and breathe in that fresh air. The kids in the Hudson Valley should be excited because there are more playgrounds coming to Ulster County!. One thing that I've learned as a parent is that if you ask your kids if they want to go to the park or playground, they are usually going to say yes. Most times my kids are the ones asking if we can go to the playground. Public playgrounds are a great thing to have in your town or village. It allows the kids to get some time to run around, which as much as they've been couped up the last year, it's exactly what they need. It also allows parents to take a break and enjoy the scenery while the kiddos run, jump and swing.
Goshen, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two Additional Guilty Pleas in Connection with Gruesome Hudson Valley Murder

The last of the four Orange County residents charged in connection with the December 2019 kidnapping and homicide of a man in Goshen have pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Robert Haskell, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, and Timothy Smith, 37, to manslaughter in the second degree following charges back in 2019 of the death of a man beaten and bound on Kipp Road in the Town of Goshen. Both Haskell and Smith are Goshen residents.
Hudson, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Hudson Valley Concert Venues Announce Reopening

Slowly the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country is beginning to get back to normal. Restaurants and clubs are open again. People are vaccinated and gathering together. And concerts are back. And this week, we got some great news about Hudson Valley concerts. The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and...
Hudson, NY
101.5 WPDH

Feeling The Heat? These Should Help Keep You Cool

The past few days have been very hot and sticky, with heat advisories in place. Sometimes it's extremely difficult to stay cool when it's this hot outside. Here are some ways to beat the heat. Even with the air conditioning blasting, I'm still feeling hot as we go through what...
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Desperate Need For Lifeguards at Poughkeepsie Pools, $500 Bonus

Looking for a summer job? One that pays you $16.00 an hour and then also gives you signing bonus? A signing bonus of $500? Yep. Doesn't sound all that bad, right?. The City of Poughkeepsie has been looking to hire folks to work at the City Pools this summer in many positions. Who wouldn't want a summer job where they can be out by the pool all day? Turns out they have been having a hard time getting applicants to fill their lifeguard jobs.
Hyde Park, NY
101.5 WPDH

Famous Hudson Valley Alpaca Passes Away

He was one part of the most popular Hudson Valley alpaca duos ever featured on TV. Our friends over at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park shared the sad news this week that Shout the Alpaca has passed away. Andrea from the farm told us that Shout called Clover Brooke home since 2008 when he arrived along with two other rescued alpacas, Twist and Ringo. All three were originally know as the Three Amigos, with Twist and Shout sharing the TV screen many times, as well as being on major movies sets.
Posted by 101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH

Eagles Add Six New ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates

Eagles have added six new dates to their 2021 Hotel California Tour, kicking things off a month earlier than originally scheduled at New York City's Madison Square Garden. After two dates in New York, the band will play another pair of shows each in Boston and Washington, D.C., and then continue as planned on the road up until October, where they'll finish the tour in San Francisco.
Hyde Park, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Will be Home to ’Neighborhood of the Future’

If you’ve been in the Hyde Park area lately, no doubt you’ve noticed quite a bit of construction in the Route 9 area. This is going to be the new home of Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, and what some are calling the 'Neighborhood of the Future' And from what I'm seeing, the future looks pretty bright.