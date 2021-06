Grammy award winning artist and advocate for mental health Michelle Williams joined Cheddar to dish on her new book titled "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours". Williams dives into the trials she faced before and after being diagnosed with depression and the importance of having a circle of support. "What is a safe friend? A person who won’t be so judgmental but will hold you accountable. A friend who can help walk you through some of your toughest moments," she said.