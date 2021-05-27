Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain

Razer has introduced a minimalist form factor keyboard to its BlackWidow brand with the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Keyboard. Last year, Razer released the Huntsman Mini and it ended up being a fan favorite as it was housed in a 60% form factor. The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed also trims all the fat, but leaves a bit left on the plate. Thanks to feedback from users, this latest keyboard will help blur the lines of gaming and work as it sits at a 65% form factor and offers additional keys for office use and a separate slate of arrow keys. This keyboard answers what those fans have been asking for and more.