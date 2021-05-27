Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain

Get the speed you need to win with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It uses Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for high-speed transmission. In fact, you might not even notice that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. That’s thanks to the low click latency and seamless frequency switching. What’s more, the Focus+ Optica Sensor boasts 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. Other intelligent functions include Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-Off, and Motion Sync. Moreover, weighing in at just 74 grams, this ambidextrous mouse offers you fast, smooth control. Furthermore, with 70 hours of battery life, onboard memory profiles, and programmable buttons, this is a pretty convenient mouse to own. Finally, the included Razer Mouse Dock Chroma adds personality to your gaming setup and seamlessly integrates with other Razer Chroma devices.