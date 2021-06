Riverdale is a popular tv series on Netflix which has a huge audience base and is currently preparing for the launch of its fifth season. The teen series which belongs to the mystery genre is based on the comic book Archie from the 1940s. The series has received much acclaim due to its nail-biting suspense and excellent storyline. The fifth season will be soon released on Netflix which is the sole broadcaster of the tv series. If you have missed out on the series and want to know more about the release dates then keep on reading!