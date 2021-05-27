Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Report: The Texas Winter Storm Death Toll Was Likely Much Higher Than State’s Official Count

By Emily Brown
RELEVANT Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Buzzfeed News report shows that the number of deaths from the Texas winter storm is likely three or four times higher than the official count. In February, Texas was hit with a massive winter storm that left the entire state paralyzed. Electricity grids failed statewide, leaving roughly 19 million people without power for an average of 42 hours, according to a University of Houston study. Many homes went up to five days without electricity, leaving people in cold temperatures with few ways to get warm.

www.relevantmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Medical Conditions#Buzzfeed News#University Of Houston#Southern#Texans#Texas Lawmakers#Deaths#February#Hypothermia#Hospitals#Houston Study#Electricity Grids#Arrhythmias#Preexisting Conditions#Widows#Diseases#Manpower#Proper Medical Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
CelebritiesPosted by
960 The Ref

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...