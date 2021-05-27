Report: The Texas Winter Storm Death Toll Was Likely Much Higher Than State’s Official Count

A Buzzfeed News report shows that the number of deaths from the Texas winter storm is likely three or four times higher than the official count. In February, Texas was hit with a massive winter storm that left the entire state paralyzed. Electricity grids failed statewide, leaving roughly 19 million people without power for an average of 42 hours, according to a University of Houston study. Many homes went up to five days without electricity, leaving people in cold temperatures with few ways to get warm.