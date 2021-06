Alyson Bryan Yue Fisher, AKA: Alycat, Alybear and Peach of Lewes was born in the Hunan province in China. She was a blessing from the time we received her first picture and it was love at first sight on the day we met! Such a happy, carefree baby, which pretty much summed up her outlook through her brief life. Aly began her earthly journey April 2, 1997. She became our special angel Thursday, May 13, 2021.