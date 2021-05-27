Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Number of juvenile arrests hits lowest point in 40 years – but is it just because we’re letting criminals get away?

By Leonard Sipes
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juvenile arrests dropped to their lowest level in 40 years, according to a report released by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and the National Institute of Justice. In 2019, U.S. law enforcement agencies arrested an estimated 696,620 youth under age 18, the lowest number since at least...

www.lawenforcementtoday.com
Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Juvenile Court#Fbi#Marijuana Arrests#Violent Crime#Criminal Violence#No Charges For Cops#Ojjdp#Uniform Crime Reporting#Covid#Us Crime Rates#Gallup#Google#Fbi Total#Twitter#Marine Guard#Let Unity#Instagram#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

COVID-19 cases hit lowest point in U.S. since pandemic began

The U.S. has brought new coronavirus infections down to the lowest level since March 2020, when the pandemic began. The big picture: Nearly every week for the past 56 weeks, Axios has tracked the change — more often than not, the increase — in new COVID-19 infections. Those case counts are now so low, the virus is so well contained, that this will be our final weekly map.
Public HealthPosted by
2 On Your Side

New York 7-day average percent positive rate hits lowest point since pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update Saturday regarding the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor's office, New York State's seven-day average percent positive rate dropped to 0.73 percent on Friday. This is the lowest this number has been since the pandemic began. The previous record low was on August 24, 2020, and August 25, 2020, at 0.75 percent.
Florida Statewmfe.org

Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year. There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday. According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38%...
Public SafetyBrunswick News

Juvenile crime is actually on the decline

In response to the editorial regarding juvenile crime, I’d first like to point out that we are actually experiencing a national, multi-year decline in juvenile crime in the United States. In fact, juvenile crime has decreased by over 67% from 2006 to 2019 according to Analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation arrest data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics (data years 1980–2014) and the National Center for Juvenile Justice (data years 2015–2019). A simple query for “Georgia juvenile crime statistics” will lead the reader to various statistical information that confirms a similar pattern in Georgia.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

As we honor those who died in war, let’s hope we don’t add more to their number

At a Memorial Day event in Delaware on Sunday, President Biden said, “Those names that’s on that wall, and every other wall and tombstone in America of veterans, is the reason why we’re able to stand here. We can’t kid ourselves about that.” It’s a frequently expressed sentiment on Memorial Day: Without the sacrifice of those who fought in the nation’s wars, the United States would no longer exist.
Richmond, VAvirginiamercury.com

COVID cases fall; Falwell hits back; Supreme Court hears Lee statue case and more headlines

Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • COVID-19 cases continue to decline even as the rate of vaccinations has slowed.—Virginian-Pilot. • Democrats will pick their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general tomorrow.—Associated Press, Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Supreme Court of Virginia will hear...
California StateOCRegister

Federal judge overturns California’s 3-decade-old assault weapons ban

A federal judge Friday overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Festivaldistincttoday.net

‘We’re Free Because They Were Brave’

A day set aside to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans, Memorial Day 2021 was especially poignant a year after many memorial ceremonies — and many family trips and barbecues — were curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parades that had been canceled in 2020 were back in 2021. Services held online last year resumed in person this year. Holiday traffic returned, as did beach outings — at least in parts of the country not cursed with cold, rainy weather.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

I SEE U, Episode 4: They’re GHANA Get Away

Earlier this year in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, singer Stevie Wonder described his plans to move permanently to Ghana, West Africa. Weeks later, comedian Dave Chappelle said he was inspired by Wonder to do the same. There’s a sudden trend of Americans who are leaving the United States and relocating to a foreign country — Americans like the Jones family. 50-year-old Tony Jones, a former Milwaukee police officer, said ‘enough is enough!’ Blaming racism, harassment from law enforcement and rampant discrimination as reasons for the move, Tony and his wife, Ayo — along with their two young boys — left their home in Houston, Texas and relocated to Ghana. What is it about West Africa that offers them a greater sense of community than here in the United States? And could this be seen as a relief to those who suggest Blacks should ‘go back to where they came from?’ How are lawmakers in Congress reacting to this trend of searching for democracy elsewhere? Host Eddie Robinson chats with the Jones family and gets national reaction from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.