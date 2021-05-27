Number of juvenile arrests hits lowest point in 40 years – but is it just because we’re letting criminals get away?

Earlier this year in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, singer Stevie Wonder described his plans to move permanently to Ghana, West Africa. Weeks later, comedian Dave Chappelle said he was inspired by Wonder to do the same. There’s a sudden trend of Americans who are leaving the United States and relocating to a foreign country — Americans like the Jones family. 50-year-old Tony Jones, a former Milwaukee police officer, said ‘enough is enough!’ Blaming racism, harassment from law enforcement and rampant discrimination as reasons for the move, Tony and his wife, Ayo — along with their two young boys — left their home in Houston, Texas and relocated to Ghana. What is it about West Africa that offers them a greater sense of community than here in the United States? And could this be seen as a relief to those who suggest Blacks should ‘go back to where they came from?’ How are lawmakers in Congress reacting to this trend of searching for democracy elsewhere? Host Eddie Robinson chats with the Jones family and gets national reaction from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.