Love Key Lime Pie? These Hudson Valley Pies Will Blow Your Mind

There's a reason why it's the official "pie" of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show!!. I will never doubt Jess again!! She is always telling me that I need to shoot my shot when it comes to things I want in life. I followed her suggestion the other day on the radio show and started to talk about how anytime I hear someone talk about key lime pie, everyone says you have to try the ones that they sell at Wallkill View Farm Market in New Paltz. If you've ever driven by the farm market on Rt 299 or maybe you been to Meadowbrook Farm in Wappingers Falls, you've probably seen the "Fresh Key Lime Pies" signs that are out by the road.