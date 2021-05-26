newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Living More Like Rachel

By Chloe Bell
chatham.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Birthday to our beloved and distinguished alumna, Rachel Carson! May 27th marks Rachel Carson’s birthday and in celebration, we’re taking some of her advice to heart. Below we’ve highlighted some of this prolific writer and biologist’s insights on how we can better interact with each other and the world around us, complete with musings on how we can apply these ideas to our everyday lives. Read on for some of Rachel’s mantras:

www.pulse.chatham.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Silent Spring#Musings#Experiences#Sparkles#Gratitude#Remember When#Sense Of Wonder#Fresh Eyes#Acquaintances#Advice#Insipid Surroundings#Insanity#Weak Poisons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoseaglenationonline.com

History’s Forgotten Finale: Rachel Carson

In the last episode of History’s Forgotten, seniors Maddie Moats, Caroline Wilburn and junior Christi Norris discuss the life and achievements of Rachel Carson. Born in Pennsylvania, Carson grew up with a love for nature that she carried with her throughout her life. After earning her degree, she was hired by the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries to write radio scripts during the Great Depression. Throughout her life she published many pieces that encouraged others to appreciate nature’s beauty. Despite losing her battle to breast cancer, Carson’s work left a legacy in both the science and literary world. As they depart from the series, Moats, Wilburn and Norris reflect on their time with the show and all the memories made.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Rachel Matta

Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Rachel Matta has always had a love for writing and media. The first time she ever smiled was actually while she was laying next to her mom as she flipped through the pages of a magazine. Upon graduating from high school in 2019, she...
Celebritiesthesuffieldobserver.com

Appreciation for Real Life Stories “The Silent Spring of Rachel Carson” and Bees Endangered

Sixty-some years ago, a renowned American marine biologist named Rachel Carson sat down at her desk and scrolled up a sheet in her typewriter. Reading a few lines written earlier refreshed her stream of thought and she continued clicking away. The nausea and weakness caused by cancer treatment she was undergoing, was offset somewhat by a view of blossoming trees and flowers just outside the window she faced. The book published from this work would become the subject of a broadcast documentary program on prime-time CBS television news in April 1963.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TIME

Memoirist Alison Bechdel Is No Longer Trying to Outrun Death

The fate of an author who grew up in a funeral home may be that every book she writes becomes a contemplation of mortality. That certainly seems to be the case for Alison Bechdel, the cartoonist who shot to literary fame with the 2006 graphic memoir Fun Home, named after the family funeral home where she spent her formative years. That book dealt with Bechdel’s coming out during college, the subsequent revelation that her father had had sexual relationships with men, and his untimely death, which Bechdel believes to have been a suicide. Her next book, Are You My Mother?, sought to unpack Bechdel’s complicated relationship with her mom.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Rachel Cusk’s Second Place is a literary Pepsi challenge

M, the narrator of Rachel Cusk’s curious new book, Second Place, is in many respects the inverse of Faye, the paradoxically taciturn narrator of the author’s landmark Outline trilogy. Over the course of those three novels, which adopted some of the techniques of auto-fiction in their efforts to get as close to the essence and experience of real life as possible, Faye, a writer, remained on the periphery of the narrative, saying very little, while a series of people she met confided in her about their lives.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

5 new books to read this week

A blistering debut or a moving meditation on belonging? Decide what you want to read this week…. 1. How To Kidnap The Rich by Rahul Raina is published in hardback by Little, Brown, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now. A satirical crime thriller and profound social commentary rolled into one,...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Actor LeVar Burton Starts A Book Club With The Social Reading App Fable

The storied actor created the LeVar Burton Book Club in partnership with Fable, as described on its app and website as a means to discover, read and discuss books, and help build “human connections,” according to Yahoo News. “As a lifelong advocate for literacy, the opportunity to launch my book...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

British Book Awards winners: From first-time writers to a teenage activist and a skincare guru

The winners of the British Book Awards – also known as the Nibbies – are in and it’s a sensational line-up with Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain crowned overall and debut Book of the Year, while 17-year-old Dara McAnulty triumphed over Sir Captain Tom Moore and Barack Obama to win non-fiction Book of the Year. It’s already been an exciting few months in the literary world. The Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist was announced in April and consisted of an inspiring collection of new and well-established writers, while newcomers and indie publishers dominated the International Booker Prize shortlist. Similarly, the Duchess of...
Posted by
Diana Bernardo

Live Like Kerouac. Write Like Yourself.

Steve Allen: How long did it take you to write “On the Road”?. Jack Kerouac: Three weeks. SA: Three weeks! How long were you on the road yourself?. SA: I was on the road once for three weeks and it took me seven years to write about it.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
Books & LiteratureVulture

In Conversation: Alison Bechdel

By the time Alison Bechdel sat down in earnest to draw her third book, The Secret to Superhuman Strength, she was drinking less and had stopped going to therapy. She felt — dare she say it? — happy. The cartoonist, whose comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” was a serial fixture in queer newspapers from 1983 to 2008, is best known for her graphic memoirs Fun Home (2006), which became a hit Broadway musical (it’s now being adapted into a film featuring Jake Gyllenhaal), and Are You My Mother? (2012). While both of these books are deeply personal excavations into her family history, Superhuman Strength examines her relationship to the world through her body and exercise. Her partner, Holly Rae Taylor, did the coloring work, which meant Bechdel needed to relinquish some measure of control — a theme throughout her work and her life. “I was very trained to be completely stuck in my head,” she says from her studio in Vermont. “Queerness brought me into my body; therapy brought me into my feelings. With this book, I’ve tried to come back out into the world.”
Books & LiteratureGPB

10 Children's Books That Inspire A Love For Travel

Give your child a new experience this summer with a book that inspires them to learn more about the world around them! Whether you're planning a trip or two out of town or plan to stay close to home, reading is a great way to spark curiosity and learning during the summer months. Check out our list of children's books on traveling.
torforgeblog.com

6 Suburban Mystery & Thriller Novels

Aggie Blum Thompson’s debut novel I Don’t Forgive You is a page-turning domestic thriller set in her home town Washington D.C. In anticipation of this release about motherhood and fatal secrets on June 8th, here are 5 more mysteries and thrillers set in the suburbs!. As a photographer in New...
Books & Literaturesixtyandme.com

5 Books to Curl Up with This Spring

So many books, so little time! How I wish I could read every single book that appeals to me. How do we pick and choose?. Here is a smattering of books I’ve enjoyed in the last few weeks. One non-fiction, an Australian mystery, a historical fiction novel, something rather juicy, and a thought-provoking novel I found unsettling at times.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Forgotten highbrow genre fiction that sucks out all the morrows of life

- - - Ever since I started reviewing books, I've kept in mind one overriding principle: Try never to write about anything that's likely to become a bestseller. Works published by, say, Simon and Schuster or Random House, both major publishers with robust publicity machines, usually don't need extra help and criticism seldom affects their sales. No, it's the independent publishers and the university presses that deserve their proper share of the limelight. My own tastes, moreover, have long pulled me to the margins of the marketing mainstream - to experimental novels, works in translation, neglected classics, certain kinds of scholarship and, not least, highbrow genre fiction.
Books & LiteratureVogue

Author Natasha Brown On Writing The Debut Novel Of The Summer

Natasha Brown was young – “not even in secondary school” – when she first read Wuthering Heights. She’d crept down to her grandparents’ basement, looking for a book to put her to sleep. “I started reading it and I stayed up all night,” she laughs. Today, the very same copy of Wuthering Heights peeks out from a shelf behind her in her Mile End home. “I pinched it,” she confides, turning the yellowing book over in her hands.
Music101x.com

Live Music Capital No More?

Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World, but is that still true? Our new friend Emily just got back from a trip to Nashville and she thinks they’ve officially shown us up. Could that possibly be true? And even if it’s not us, is it really Nashville?