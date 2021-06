With 10,000 Americans aging into Medicare daily, some pharmacies have grown their market share by offering medical-at-home services to keep patients who might otherwise be in a nursing home in the familiarity of their homes longer. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as more families kept their loved ones out of hard-hit facilities. Join NCPA Long-Term Care Division pharmacists, Ronna Hauser and Bri Morris, and two pharmacy owners who have expanded in this space to discuss the opportunity, the regulatory landscape, packaging considerations, and the workflow best practices for entering this sector.