ND Ethics Commission advances change to meal rules

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has appointed a leader in civil rights and the AAPI community to the city’s Ethics Commission, effective July 1. “I am proud to announce that I am appointing a leading Angeleno, Manjusha Kulkarni, to a five-year term on our city’s Ethics Commission,” Feuer said. “The Ethics Commission, founded just three decades ago, leads the city in setting strict ethics and campaign finance regulations and holding candidates, elected and appointed officials accountable. Manju’s thoughtful, innovative leadership and great judgment will make her an exceptional ethics commissioner. I want to also thank my current appointee, the amazing Andrea Sheridan Ordin, for her faithful service as an ethics commissioner these past five years and for a lifetime of leadership and commitment to the people of Los Angeles.”