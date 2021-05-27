Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ND Ethics Commission advances change to meal rules

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota’s Ethics Commission has advanced an exception to its meal rules for public officials. The exception would allow lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees to accept meals of $10 or less from members of the general public without notifying the board. The five-member commission on Wednesday set up...

knoxradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Public#Public Officials#State Lawmakers#Public Comment#Nd Ethics Commission#The Ethics Commission#Ap#Educational Purpose#Elected Officials#Meals#Social#Sponsor#Attendee#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Fayetteville, NCfayettevillenc.gov

Human Relations Commission Change Notice

Please be advised that the Fayetteville-Cumberland Human Relations Commission Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the practicing of social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic the public can access the meeting via Zoom. You may access the meeting by the following options:. 1. To...
Politicspvtimes.com

Oscarson appointed to ethics commission

Former Assemblyman James Oscarson was appointed to the Nevada Commission on Ethics in mid-May. Oscarson was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the ethics commission announced on May 19. Oscarson is the former assemblyman for District 36 and was elected in 2012. Oscarson served in the Assembly for three regular legislative...
Lawlegalnews.com

ABA ethics meeting to include virtual sessions on regulatory change, civility among lawyers

The American Bar Association Center for Professional Responsibility (CPR) will convene its three-day annual national conference focusing on ethics and professional responsibility with programs examining a host of timely issues, including the growing movement for regulatory change in the legal profession as well as civility among attorneys. The 46th ABA...
Pulaski County, MOklpw.com

Conservation Commission approves CWD regulation changes by MDC

The Missouri Conservation Commission recently approved proposed regulation changes from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) related to chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance and management efforts. The changes were approved at the Commission’s May 21 open meeting. They add four counties to the CWD Management Zone and reinstate mandatory CWD sampling requirements.
Politicsbaysideoc.com

Ethics rules too inflexible

Daly’s push to rescind resolution linked to its focus on just one result. (May 27, 2021) Concerned over due process issues, Ocean Pines Director Frank Daly has proposed rescinding resolution B-08 relating to board member and officer ethics and conduct. Daly presented a first reading of a measure to repeal...
Madison, CTzip06.com

Ethics Commission Question Returns to Madison

A little more than two years ago, Madison’s lack of an ethics commission was a central focus of campaign season. As the town prepares for another municipal election season, the issue is back in the spotlight. In 2019, questions about disclosure and conflicts of interests arose around a member of...
Politicssangamonsun.com

Cara Hendrickson nominated to Executive Ethics Commission

Cara Hendrickson was nominated in the Senate to be commissioner of the Executive Ethics Commission on Wednesday, May 26, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in...
Politicsroselawgroupreporter.com

Secretary of state complains Attorney General’s Office violated legal ethics rules

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Mark Brnovich (AP) A proposal by Republican lawmakers to prohibit the Attorney General’s Office from advising Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and ban her from hiring outside lawyers comes months after Hobbs filed a complaint about the legal representation provided by several members of the attorney general’s staff.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Editorial: Ethics bill fail: Rules not strong enough for lawmakers tempted by riches

In May 2019, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, cheered approval of legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois, a policy she worked on for years before a governor friendly to legalization, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, got elected and helped speed up passage. She was widely praised for spearheading that issue and more, including a #MeToo movement sweeping through Springfield.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Feuer appoints new member to city’s Ethics Commission

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has appointed a leader in civil rights and the AAPI community to the city’s Ethics Commission, effective July 1. “I am proud to announce that I am appointing a leading Angeleno, Manjusha Kulkarni, to a five-year term on our city’s Ethics Commission,” Feuer said. “The Ethics Commission, founded just three decades ago, leads the city in setting strict ethics and campaign finance regulations and holding candidates, elected and appointed officials accountable. Manju’s thoughtful, innovative leadership and great judgment will make her an exceptional ethics commissioner. I want to also thank my current appointee, the amazing Andrea Sheridan Ordin, for her faithful service as an ethics commissioner these past five years and for a lifetime of leadership and commitment to the people of Los Angeles.”
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Opposition to voting rule changes

Last month, at least three lawsuits were filed against the state of Florida over changes made to voting regulations in the state, according to the League of Women Voters in Florida. First, the League of Women Voters in Florida, Black Voters Matter and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans sued....
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Illinois GOP lawmakers say ethics rules don't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD – Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Senate passed a bill aiming to improve ethics standards for elected officials after it was filed just hours earlier. An amendment to Senate Bill 539, introduced by Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, passed with bipartisan approval despite House Republicans’ concerns that it was watered down.
PoliticsKNOX News Radio

Davis named to head ND Indian Affairs Commission

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday named a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal leader as director of the state Indian Affairs Commission. Nathan A. Davis, who also is a descendant of the Spirit Lake Nation, begins the job July 1. He succeeds Scott Davis, who had been executive director of the commission since 2009, when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven. Scott Davis plans to join Sanford Health as head of Native American outreach. Burgum says Nathan Davis’ leadership experience and “bridge-building skills” will be valuable in the position.
PoliticsNew York Post

NY state Senate to pass bill reforming Public Ethics Commission

ALBANY — The Democratic-led state Senate plans to throw the book at New York’s embattled watchdog Joint Commission on Public Ethics Tuesday, preparing to pass legislation overhauling the panel. Although JCOPE has long been criticized for its lack of transparency and close ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the last straw...
Politicshilinetoday.com

Following Problematic Audit, Public Service Commissioner Seeks Director

HELENA, Mont. (NMB) – Following the release of an audit that concluded members of the Public Service Commission overspent on travel and had a substandard work culture, the Commission has posted a job listing for an Executive Director. According to the listing, the Director will carry out the directives and...