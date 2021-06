Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."