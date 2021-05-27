Cancel
Georgia State

Rival defensive coordinator breaks down Georgia star JT Daniels

By Mike Griffith
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 17 days ago
BELLFLOWER, Calif. — The Georgia-Clemson football game is 100 days away, but the coaching staffs are already deep into their game plans.

Chris King, the defensive coordinator at St. John Bosco, knows the soft of challenges JT Daniels presents will keep Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables up late at night.

Daniels was lighting up storied SoCal programs for Mater Dai long before his impressive finish to the 2020 regular season.

St. John Bosco represented the biggest Trinity League challenge on the schedule annually and beat Daniels two of the five times he faced them. Not that there was any shame in that.

