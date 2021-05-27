Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ illustrator Lois Ehlert dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge7zI_0aDRMR4i00

The woman who illustrated the famous children’s book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” has died.

Lois Ehlert, who was known for her style of cutting and pasting shapes to illustrate preschool books, died at the age of 86, The Associated Press reported.

Ehlert used a primary palette of brown and green to create a coconut tree in the style used by her preschool audience, with capital letters in a rainbow of colors that are stacked at the top of the tree, nearly tipping to the ground. The text of the 1989 book repeats “Chicka chicka boom boom! Will there be enough room?”

The book sold more than 12 million copies.

She also illustrated “Color Zoo” using basic shapes to create animals in 1990 and received a Caldecott Honor as illustrator and author.

Her first book, however, was 1987′s “Growing Vegetable Soup,” published when she started illustrating children’s books in her 50s, the AP reported.

She also published “Planting a Rainbow,” “Eating the Alphabet” and “Waiting for Wings,” the AP reported.

For a complete list of her works, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Ehlert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrator#Chicka Chicka Boom Boom#Chicka Boom#Vegetable Soup#Brown Books#Text Books#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group#Preschool Books#Color Zoo#Caldecott#Colors#Basic Shapes#Green#Capital Letters#Style#Wings#Animals#Ehlert Dies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Herald

Author, illustrator dies at 91

NEW YORK — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. Carle’s family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton,...
Books & LiteratureChicago Tribune

Column: One mom’s appreciation of the creators behind ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ two sparks that ignited countless imaginations

In the span of two days, the world lost two brilliant sparks that ignited countless imaginations. Eric Carle, the creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Lois Ehlert, who illustrated “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” both died this week. Carle died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she lived for many years. She was 86.
Women's Healthcrescentcitypharmacy.com

Will Pandemic Produce a Summer Baby Boom?

America, get ready for a baby boom. That's the likelihood anyway, according to a new forecast that suggests a drop in pregnancy and birth rates seen during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic is about to be reversed. "We expect a dramatic rebound soon," said study lead author Dr....
Animalsmichiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Tick, Tick, Boom

It is not your imagination, ticks are beyond plentiful in Michigan this year. So, what’s behind this boom in population? And what can we do to keep ourselves safe from the disease-spreading pests? On today's episode, we get a couple of tick experts to answer your questions. GUESTS:. Howard Russell,...
Recipestheelectricgf.com

Sunday Reads: June 6

The Washington Post: The backstory for ‘A River Runs Through It’ has arrived, 45 years later. ProPublica: Hundreds of PPP loans went to fake farms in absurd places. The New York Times: New NASA missions will study Venus, a world overlooked for decades. Wired: Hacker lexicon: What is a supply...
May, TXcrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Global

MAY 29 – JUNE 4, 2021. With commemorations for the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a transparent “Sky Pool” in London and a cloudburst in Tibet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

Boom – Supersonic Travel Will Become Affordable!

The first commercial supersonic jet that Boom wants to fly will be all-business class, but the company’s ultimate goal is completely different!. We have seen several companies with plans for supersonic aircraft. Some are for business/corporate jets, like the now ill-fated Aerion AS2. Others are a bit bigger, but barely breaking into ‘regional carrier’ capacity. And to the minds of many, this reinforces the idea that supersonic travel remains a rich people’s privilege. But this is not what Boom Supersonic is after.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.80 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Celebritieskvcrnews.org

Jerome Socolovsky

Jerome Socolovsky is the Audio Storytelling Specialist for NPR Training. He has been a reporter and editor for more than two decades, mostly overseas. Socolovsky filed stories for NPR on bullfighting, bullet trains, the Madrid bombings and much more from Spain between 2002 and 2010. He has also been a foreign and international justice correspondent for The Associated Press, religion reporter for the Voice of America and editor-in-chief of Religion News Service. He won the Religion News Association's TV reporting award in 2013 and 2014 and an honorable mention from the Association of International Broadcasters in 2011. Socolovsky speaks five languages in addition to his native Spanish and English. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from Hebrew University and the Harvard Kennedy School. He's also a sculler and a home DIY nut.
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is second royal baby born in USA

Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the newest member of the royal family, is also the second baby in line to the throne to have been born in the USA. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a new baby girl in California on Friday. Meghan Markle's press secretary made the announcement adding...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Old Man Had Problems with His Hearing

The following joke is pretty much a warning to never underestimate the elderly. Read on to find out how one elderly man outsmarted his whole family while living with hearing problems. For years an elderly man struggled with severe hearing problems. People could literally sit and talk around him, and...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Distractify

Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident: "You Are Why People Get Killed"

Almost exactly a year after a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the cops on a Black man named Christian Cooper — after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park — yet another recording of a white person threatening to call police on a Black man for simply existing. This time, however, the disturbing series of events went down in San Francisco. And the delivery man questioned by a white resident is going viral for calling out the racist behavior.