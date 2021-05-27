Slog AM: Biden's Big Spending Plan, Facebook Stops Banning COVID-19 Conspiracies, Republicans Don't Want an Insurrection Probe
A $6 trillion Biden budget: Tomorrow, President Joe Biden plans to announce a budget that would vault U.S. spending to levels we haven't seen since World War II. According to the New York Times, Biden's plan outlines spending "$6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year" that will "rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031." These estimates go hand in hand with Biden's infrastructure plan and vision to expand the social safety net: the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. The plan estimates that national deficits will number above $1.3 trillion for a decade, however, Biden's plan to tax the wealthy and big corporations could chip away at that in the 2030s.www.thestranger.com