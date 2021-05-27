Cancel
New York City, NY

Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

By CJ McIntyre
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 5 days ago
Some drivers do the quick flash of the headlights to warn others, do you?. If you spend anytime driving on any of the highways across the Hudson Valley, at one time or another you may have noticed another driver going the opposite way of you flashing their headlights at you. If you have no idea why someone would do that while driving, its their way of warning you and others like you that there is a police officer checking speed coming up on your side of the road.

Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Train While Fishing

A kind and generous Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by a train while fishing in the region. On Thursday around 2 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man struck by a train at the Columbiaville Trestle at the end of Station Road in the Town of Stockport.
TrafficPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Are Hudson Valley Drivers Worse in the Summer?

Are drivers in the Hudson Valley better when it is 88 degrees outside or when there's 8 feet of snow?. Is it just me or are people in the area driving exceptionally worse than ever lately? Rte 9 has seemed to have been transformed in to the Autobahn. I can't be the only one who has noticed this. I've noticed more distracted drivers along with cars weaving in and out of traffic in the Hudson Valley.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

An Open Letter to the HV Kid Who Rear-Ended That Mercedes

It's okay dude, we've all been there. It's not the end of the world, just a minor inconvenience. As I was driving to work today, I got off the bridge and was entering those ridiculous roundabout turns in Poughkeepsie that we're forced to endure when we need to get on Route 9. As I came around the turn, I saw that there was some sort of situation happening up ahead. I saw a tow truck, and two cars stopped and people standing around. Obviously, an accident has occurred.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Man Murdered While Visiting Friends Near Walkway Over The Hudson

A former Hudson Valley resident was murdered while visiting friends in Dutchess County during Memorial Day Weekend. The shooter is on the loose. On Friday, May 28, around 1:05 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot. Responding officers found a 21-year-old former City of Poughkeepsie resident shot. The man who was shot now lives in North Carolina, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
Saugerties, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Police in Hudson Valley Save Suicidal Woman’s Life

A police officer rushed to grab a woman who said she was going to jump off a tall building and sprinted towards the edge of the building. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a distraught woman on the roof of the old Flannigan Cleaners Building on Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

‘Armed and Dangerous Out-of-State’ Criminals Are in Hudson Valley

Police need help finding criminals from an "out-of-state crime ring" who are believed to be "armed and dangerous" and in the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into several larcenies from vehicles as well as thefts of actual vehicles themselves. Most of the crimes have occurred in the eastern parts of Dutchess County, primarily in Dover.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County

A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage. On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., LaGrange Professional Firefighters rushed to the scene at 2019 New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie following reports of a vehicle driving into a building with substantial structural damage to the building. For all the...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Ahoy! Man Attempts to Steal Luxury Yacht And Set Sail On the Hudson

Batten down the hatches! A bizarre incident unfolded Wednesday morning when police say a man jumped aboard the Atlantica charter yacht and attempted to set sail to the high seas. Well, by "high seas" we assume he was going to take it up the Hudson. A worker said the disheveled and distraught man shoved him aside and jumped aboard the 145-foot vessel, that was docked at the Chelsea Piers. But when the intruder locked himself inside the 3-deck luxury yacht, that's when the witness said the unthinkable happened,
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.