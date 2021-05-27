Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall HS Fishing Team Places in the THSBA State Championship

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Morris and Jordan Owens, students on the RHS fishing team, recently took 7th place out of 270 teams in the THSBA State Championship held at Lake Texoma. They caught 28.46 lbs. and each won a $2500 scholarship as well as multiple gift cards. Drew Sherrard and Zach Young finished...

Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Wylie falls short against Rockwall in game three

Wylie battled back to force a game three, but eventually fell short in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals. The Pirates couldn’t keep the Lady Jackets off of the scoresheet, dropping game three by a final score of 14-6. Wylie took an initial lead in the top of the first inning, but Rockwall quickly tied the game and scored five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Rockwall had 19 hits in the game.
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Wylie forces game three in regional quarterfinals

For the second weekend in a row, the Wylie Pirates softball team faced a must-win game two. Much like the series victory over Lake Ridge, Wylie was able to get it done and force a game three against Rockwall in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals. This time, it was Averie Gunther getting it done for the Pirates.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Good Neighbor: Meet Devin Hinnant, Sports Director at Rockwall YMCA

ROCKWALL, TX (May 11, 2021) Meet Devin Hinnant, who was recently hired on as Sports Director for the J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. The 28-year-old has a B.S.E. in Health Education from the University of Kansas, and a M.S. in Health, Human Performance & Recreation from Pittsburgh State University. Upon graduating from college, Hinnant worked for a healthcare IT company in Kansas City. A few years in he found he missed being around youth and sports, so he began officiating sports at the Kansas City YMCA. After a month he became a part-time coordinator, and a year later was promoted to full-time Sports Director. During his career, he has also been a part of helping to open and manage a large sports facility in Kansas City called Hy-Vee Arena and has worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in community outreach.