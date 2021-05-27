Cancel
Environment

Single-use plastic products to be banned in Latvia from July onward

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, 27 May, Latvian Saeima passed in the final reading the Law on Reduction of Consumption of Plastic-containing Products. This means from 3 July onward manufacturers will not be allowed to release specific plastic products to the market. The law also dictates measures for gradual reduction of consumption of plastic-containing products, as confirmed by Saeima’s press-service.

