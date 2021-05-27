How Much Is Chyler Leigh Worth?
Actor Chyler Leigh is best known for her roles as Lexie Grey, half-sister of Meredith Grey, on "Grey's Anatomy," and as Alex Danvers, the older adopted sister of Supergirl, on the show of the same name. She made her debut on "Grey's Anatomy" during Season 3 and became a series regular the following season. Her character ultimately died in the plane crash that killed Mark "McSteamy" Sloan and led to Arizona Robbins losing her leg at the end of season eight, per IMDb. Leigh made a return to "Grey's Anatomy" in 2021 while Meredith was in a Covid-related coma.www.nickiswift.com